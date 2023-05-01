Ray LaMontagne Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ray LaMontagne has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Just Passing Through.

The newly planned fall shows are set in September and October at North American venues coast to coast. For these concerts, Ray is allowing fans to choose what songs they would like to hear. Head over to his tour page to submit your request. These are the only concerts Ray has scheduled this year so far.

When do Ray LaMontagne 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales for Artist begin May 2. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ray LaMontagne All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ray LaMontagne on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

