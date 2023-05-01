Ray LaMontagne Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ray LaMontagne has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Just Passing Through.
The newly planned fall shows are set in September and October at North American venues coast to coast. For these concerts, Ray is allowing fans to choose what songs they would like to hear. Head over to his tour page to submit your request. These are the only concerts Ray has scheduled this year so far.
When do Ray LaMontagne 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales for Artist begin May 2. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sep 12
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Sep 21
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 6
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Atlanta, GA
Sep 8
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Sep 9
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Asheville, NC
Sep 10
Dominion Energy Center
Richmond, VA
Sep 12
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Sep 13
Benedum Center
Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 15
Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boston, MA
Sep 16
Proctors Theatre
Schenectady, NY
Sep 19
The Met Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 20
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Sep 21
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 22
Kodak Center
Rochester, NY
Sep 24
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 25
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 27
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Sep 28
Brown County Music Center
Nashville, IN
Sep 29
Uihlein Hall Marcus Center
Milwaukee, WI
Oct 1
State Theatre - MN
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 3
Burton Cummings Theatre
Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Oct 5
Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons
Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 6
First Interstate Center for the Arts
Spokane, WA
Oct 7
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 8
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Oct 10
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Portland, OR
Oct 12
Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Wheatland, CA
Oct 13
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Oct 14
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 15
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Ray LaMontagne on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
