Ray LaMontagne Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Just Passing Through' fall tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 1, 2023

Ray LaMontagne has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Just Passing Through.

The newly planned fall shows are set in September and October at North American venues coast to coast. For these concerts, Ray is allowing fans to choose what songs they would like to hear. Head over to his tour page to submit your request. These are the only concerts Ray has scheduled this year so far.

When do Ray LaMontagne 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales for Artist begin May 2. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ray LaMontagne Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Ray LaMontagne All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 6
Ray LaMontagne at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta, GA
Sep 8
Ray LaMontagne at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 9
Ray LaMontagne at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Sep 10
Ray LaMontagne at Dominion Energy Center
Dominion Energy Center Richmond, VA
Sep 12
Ray LaMontagne at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Sep 13
Ray LaMontagne at Benedum Center
Benedum Center Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 15
Ray LaMontagne at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Sep 16
Ray LaMontagne at Proctors Theatre
Proctors Theatre Schenectady, NY
Sep 17
Ray LaMontagne at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Sep 19
Ray LaMontagne at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 20
Ray LaMontagne at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Sep 21
Ray LaMontagne at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Sep 22
Ray LaMontagne at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Sep 24
Ray LaMontagne at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 25
Ray LaMontagne at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 27
Ray LaMontagne at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 28
Ray LaMontagne at Brown County Music Center
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
Sep 29
Ray LaMontagne at Uihlein Hall Marcus Center
Uihlein Hall Marcus Center Milwaukee, WI
Oct 1
Ray LaMontagne at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
Oct 3
Ray LaMontagne at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Oct 5
Ray LaMontagne at Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons
Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 6
Ray LaMontagne at First Interstate Center for the Arts
First Interstate Center for the Arts Spokane, WA
Oct 7
Ray LaMontagne at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 8
Ray LaMontagne at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 10
Ray LaMontagne at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Oct 12
Ray LaMontagne at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Oct 13
Ray LaMontagne at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 14
Ray LaMontagne at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Oct 15
Ray LaMontagne at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ray LaMontagne on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Ray LaMontagne Zumic artist page.

1
280
artists
Ray LaMontagne
genres
Acoustic Americana Blues Folk Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
image for artist Ray LaMontagne
Ray LaMontagne
Sep
12
Ray LaMontagne
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Sep
21
Ray LaMontagne
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
