Ray LaMontagne Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Monovision' tour with Sierra Ferrell
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 15, 2022

Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne has announced his first run of 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his newest album, Monovision.

The upcoming shows are set for May and June, making stops at large-scale theatres, auditoriums, and amphitheaters across North America. According to a press release, Ray and his trio will "perform live for the first time the songs from his album Monovision as well as hits from across his catalog." The opening act on select dates will be Nashville musician Sierra Ferrell.

When do Ray LaMontagne 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is monovision. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Ray LaMontagne All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 3
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
May 4
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at Arlington Theatre
Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
May 6
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
May 7
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Hollywood Pantages Theatre Los Angeles, CA
May 8
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 10
Ray LaMontagne
Ray LaMontagne at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 12
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
May 13
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
May 14
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at Moody Amphitheater
Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX
May 16
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA
May 18
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 19
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
May 20
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis, TN
May 21
Ray LaMontagne
Ray LaMontagne at The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville, KY
May 23
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
May 24
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
May 26
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 27
Ray LaMontagne
Ray LaMontagne at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
May 28
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
May 29
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at Akron Civic Theatre
Akron Civic Theatre Akron, OH
May 31
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at Hershey Theatre
Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA
Jun 1
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 3
Ray LaMontagne
Ray LaMontagne at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jun 4
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Jun 5
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell
Ray LaMontagne and Sierra Ferrell at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC

We recommend following Ray LaMontagne on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Ray LaMontagne Zumic artist page.

