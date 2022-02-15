Ray LaMontagne Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne has announced his first run of 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his newest album, Monovision.

The upcoming shows are set for May and June, making stops at large-scale theatres, auditoriums, and amphitheaters across North America. According to a press release, Ray and his trio will "perform live for the first time the songs from his album Monovision as well as hits from across his catalog." The opening act on select dates will be Nashville musician Sierra Ferrell.

When do Ray LaMontagne 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is monovision. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Ray LaMontagne All Tour Dates and Tickets

