RAYE Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'M21CB' world tour in Europe and North America
by Francesco Marano

Published November 11, 2022

British singer-songwriter RAYE has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, My 21st Century Blues.

The newly planned shows will begin with a European leg from February into March. The North American leg begins in mid-March, making stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago, and New York City.

When do RAYE 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for Artist, American Express cardholders, and Spotify begin November 16. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

RAYE Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 21
RAYE
RAYE at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

RAYE All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 25
RAYE
RAYE at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 26
RAYE
RAYE at Frannz Club
Frannz Club Berlin, Germany
Feb 27
RAYE
RAYE at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Mar 1
RAYE
RAYE at Debaser Strand
Debaser Strand Stockholms län, Sweden
Mar 2
RAYE
RAYE at La Maroquinerie
La Maroquinerie Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 4
RAYE
RAYE at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Mar 5
RAYE
RAYE at The Limelight 2
The Limelight 2 Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Mar 7
RAYE
RAYE at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 8
RAYE
RAYE at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 14
RAYE
RAYE at Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop
Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop San Francisco, CA
Mar 15
RAYE
RAYE at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Mar 17
RAYE
RAYE at Velvet Underground
Velvet Underground Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 19
RAYE
RAYE at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 21
RAYE
RAYE at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

We recommend following RAYE on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

My 21st Century Blues is scheduled for release on February 3. Watch the music video for the new song "Escapism" featuring 070 Shake. For more, check out RAYE's Zumic artist page.

RAYE
R&B Singer-Songwriter
