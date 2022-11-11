RAYE Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

British singer-songwriter RAYE has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, My 21st Century Blues.

The newly planned shows will begin with a European leg from February into March. The North American leg begins in mid-March, making stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago, and New York City.

When do RAYE 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for Artist, American Express cardholders, and Spotify begin November 16. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

RAYE All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following RAYE on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

My 21st Century Blues is scheduled for release on February 3. Watch the music video for the new song "Escapism" featuring 070 Shake. For more, check out RAYE's Zumic artist page.