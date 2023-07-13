View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Rayland Baxter Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Shakey Graves
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 13, 2023

Nashville-based musician Rayland Baxter has added 2023 tour dates.

Rayland is currently on tour in the USA, extending into August. The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues from October into November. Aside from festival performances in the coming months, Rayland also has dates opening for Shakey Graves.

When do Rayland Baxter 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales for currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BUCKWHEAT. For the Citi cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rayland Baxter Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 27
Rayland Baxter at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Rayland Baxter All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 14
Rayland Baxter and Liz Cooper at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Jul 18
Rayland Baxter and Liz Cooper at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Jul 19
Rayland Baxter and Liz Cooper at Mangy Moose Saloon
Mangy Moose Saloon Jackson, WY
Jul 20
Rayland Baxter and Liz Cooper at Lander City Park
Lander City Park Lander, WY
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
FairWell Festival at Deschutes County Fair
Deschutes County Fair Redmond, OR
Jul 23
Rayland Baxter and Liz Cooper at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Jul 26
Rayland Baxter and Liz Cooper at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Jul 27
Rayland Baxter and Liz Cooper at Felton Music Hall
Felton Music Hall Felton, CA
Jul 28
Rayland Baxter and Liz Cooper at The Hangar - Taproom and Bottle Shop
The Hangar - Taproom and Bottle Shop South Lake Tahoe, CA
Aug 16
Rayland Baxter and Sneaky Miles at Prescott Park
Prescott Park Portsmouth, NH
Aug 17
Rayland Baxter at Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield
Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield Deerfield, MA
Aug 18
Rayland Baxter at Jonathan Edwards Winery
Jonathan Edwards Winery North Stonington, CT
Aug 19
Rayland Baxter at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
Aug 26
to
Aug 27
Iron Blossom Festival at Monroe Park
Monroe Park Richmond, VA
Sep 2
to
Sep 3
Down In The Valley at Oxbow Riverstage
Oxbow Riverstage Napa, CA
Sep 2
Down in the Valley, Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, Rayland Baxter, and Miya Folick at Oxbow Riverstage
Oxbow Riverstage Napa, CA
Sep 8
to
Sep 10
Burl County Fair at The Burl
The Burl Lexington, KY
Sep 15
to
Sep 15
Nathan Carter and Rayland Baxter at Leeds Irish Centre
Leeds Irish Centre Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Sep 23
Rayland Baxter and Shakey Graves at Breckenridge Brewery
Breckenridge Brewery Littleton, CO
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Rebels & Renegades at Monterey Fairgrounds
Monterey Fairgrounds Monterey, CA
Oct 21
Rayland Baxter at Woodlands Tavern
Woodlands Tavern Columbus, OH
Oct 22
Rayland Baxter at Iron Works
Iron Works Buffalo, NY
Oct 23
Rayland Baxter at Horseshoe Tavern
Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Oct 24
Rayland Baxter and Flyte at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 26
Rayland Baxter at Portland House of Music and Events
Portland House of Music and Events Portland, ME
Oct 27
Rayland Baxter at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Oct 28
Rayland Baxter at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Oct 29
Rayland Baxter at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Nov 1
Shakey Graves and Rayland Baxter at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 2
Shakey Graves and Rayland Baxter at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Nov 3
Rayland Baxter at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Nov 4
Rayland Baxter at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Nov 5
Rayland Baxter at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Nov 7
Rayland Baxter at 1884 Lounge
1884 Lounge Memphis, TN
Nov 8
Rayland Baxter at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Nov 9
Rayland Baxter at Raccoon Motel
Raccoon Motel Davenport, IA
Nov 10
Rayland Baxter at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Nov 11
Rayland Baxter at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Nov 14
Shakey Graves and Rayland Baxter at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Nov 16
Shakey Graves and Rayland Baxter at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Nov 17
Shakey Graves and Rayland Baxter at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Nov 18
Shakey Graves and Rayland Baxter at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Nov 19
Shakey Graves and Rayland Baxter at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rayland Baxter on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Rayland Baxter's Zumic artist page.

1
144
artists
Rayland Baxter
genres
Alt Country Americana Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Rayland Baxter
Rayland Baxter
Oct 27
to
Oct 27
Rayland Baxter
Webster Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Rayland Baxter Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
August 30, 2022
Rayland Baxter Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Alt Country Americana Rayland Baxter
2
684
image for article The Lumineers Add 2016 Dates to the Cleopatra World Tour: Ticket Presale Code Info
April 4, 2016
The Lumineers Add 2016 Dates to the Cleopatra World Tour: Ticket ...
Tickets Folk Folk Rock Rayland Baxter The Lumineers Los Angeles, CA Asbury Park, NJ Austin, TX Boston, MA Brooklyn, NY Burlington, VT Cary, NC Charleston, SC Charlottesville, VA Columbia, MD Cooperstown, NY Detroit, MI Louisville, KY Nashville, TN Oklahoma City, OK Phoenix, AZ Portland, ME Richmond, VA Rogers, AR Toronto, ON BØRN Langhorne Slim & The Law
1
1947
image for article VH1, MTV, & CMT Announce Live Music Day Festival Performers
June 6, 2013
VH1, MTV, & CMT Announce Live Music Day Festival Performers
News Alt Country Country Electronic Film/TV Soundtrack Hip Hop House Indie Pop Modern Country Pop Rock A GREAT BIG WORLD Ashley Monroe Asia Atlas Genius Brandy Clark Chrisette Michele Europe Gavin DeGraw Hanson JOHNNYSWIM Kat Dahlia Kate Nash Labrinth Lord Huron Luke James MARIE MILLER Matt Nathanson Oberhofer Rayland Baxter Africa Canada Caribbean Central & South America United States 2AM Club Asher Monroe Boxer Rebellion Cadillac Three Caiyo Courtney Jaye Dinner and a Suit Electro Shine Hnason Jack Krajcik Kopecky Family Band Langhorne Slim. X-Ambassadors Mark Scibilia Matthew Perryman Jones SHEL The Blackberry Smoke The Features Vicci Martinez
1
1121
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart