Rayland Baxter Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nashville-based musician Rayland Baxter has added 2023 tour dates.

Rayland is currently on tour in the USA, extending into August. The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues from October into November. Aside from festival performances in the coming months, Rayland also has dates opening for Shakey Graves.

When do Rayland Baxter 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales for currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BUCKWHEAT. For the Citi cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rayland Baxter on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

