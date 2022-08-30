Rayland Baxter Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Nashville-based musician Rayland Baxter has announced 2022 tour dates.

At this time, five concerts are planned in South Carolina, Tennessee, New York City, Pennsylvania, and Washington DC. Rayland also shared a trippy and fun new song "If I Were A Butterfly" — which is also the name of his upcoming album due out on November 4. This follows a nearly three year break in which he has hardly played any concerts or released any new material.

Rayland Baxter All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Rayland Baxter 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 31. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Rayland Baxter on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Rayland Baxter's Zumic artist page.