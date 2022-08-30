View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Rayland Baxter Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

New shows, new 'Butterfly' album
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published August 30, 2022

Nashville-based musician Rayland Baxter has announced 2022 tour dates.

At this time, five concerts are planned in South Carolina, Tennessee, New York City, Pennsylvania, and Washington DC. Rayland also shared a trippy and fun new song "If I Were A Butterfly" — which is also the name of his upcoming album due out on November 4. This follows a nearly three year break in which he has hardly played any concerts or released any new material.

Rayland Baxter Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 16
Rayland Baxter
Rayland Baxter at Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY

Rayland Baxter All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 6
Rayland Baxter
Rayland Baxter at The Windjammer
The Windjammer Isle of Palms, SC
Nov 11
Rayland Baxter
Rayland Baxter at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Nov 16
Rayland Baxter
Rayland Baxter at Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Nov 18
Rayland Baxter
Rayland Baxter at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
Nov 19
Rayland Baxter
Rayland Baxter at The Hamilton
The Hamilton Washington, DC
Jan 13
to
Jan 15
Portland's Folk Festival
Portland's Folk Festival at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
When do Rayland Baxter 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 31. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Rayland Baxter on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Rayland Baxter's Zumic artist page.

1
244
artists
Rayland Baxter
genres
Alt Country Americana
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Rayland Baxter
Rayland Baxter
Nov
16
Rayland Baxter
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Lumineers Add 2016 Dates to the Cleopatra World Tour: Ticket Presale Code Info
April 4, 2016
The Lumineers Add 2016 Dates to the Cleopatra World Tour: Ticket ...
Tickets Folk Folk Rock Rayland Baxter The Lumineers Los Angeles, CA Asbury Park, NJ Austin, TX Boston, MA Brooklyn, NY Burlington, VT Cary, NC Charleston, SC Charlottesville, VA Columbia, MD Cooperstown, NY Detroit, MI Louisville, KY Nashville, TN Oklahoma City, OK Phoenix, AZ Portland, ME Richmond, VA Rogers, AR Toronto, ON BØRN Langhorne Slim & The Law
1
1678
image for article VH1, MTV, & CMT Announce Live Music Day Festival Performers
June 6, 2013
VH1, MTV, & CMT Announce Live Music Day Festival Performers
News Alt Country Country Electronic Film/TV Soundtrack Hip Hop House Indie Pop Modern Country Pop Rock A GREAT BIG WORLD Ashley Monroe Asia Atlas Genius Brandy Clark Chrisette Michele Europe Gavin DeGraw Hanson JOHNNYSWIM Kat Dahlia Kate Nash Labrinth Lord Huron Luke James MARIE MILLER Matt Nathanson Oberhofer Rayland Baxter Africa Canada Caribbean Central & South America United States 2AM Club Asher Monroe Boxer Rebellion Cadillac Three Caiyo Courtney Jaye Dinner and a Suit Electro Shine Hnason Jack Krajcik Kopecky Family Band Langhorne Slim. X-Ambassadors Mark Scibilia Matthew Perryman Jones SHEL The Blackberry Smoke The Features Vicci Martinez
1
965
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart