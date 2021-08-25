View all results for 'alt'
Real Estate Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Celebrating 10 years of 'DAYS'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 25, 2021

New Jersey rockers Real Estate will be heading out on a tour of North America in September. After adding four shows to their schedule, the band now have 19 concerts planned at intimate venues, focused mainly on the East Coast and Northeast. The newly announced November and December shows will make stops in Atlantic City, Brooklyn, and San Francisco.

For these events, the band will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album DAYS. The California event will feature the indie rockers performing with psychedelic visuals by the Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show. As you may notice in the photo above, Real Estate are likely to have a different lineup since the last time you've seen them. Founding members Martin Courtney and Alex Bleeker have been together since 2009, and in recent years have been joined by drummer Sammi Niss and guitarist Julian Lynch.

When do Real Estate 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new events, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 27. Presales for fan club members begin August 25. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Real Estate Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Real Estate All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 24
to
Sep 26
Ohana Music Festival
Ohana Music Festival at Doheny State Beach
Doheny State Beach San Juan Capistrano, CA
Nov 3
Real Estate
Real Estate at Asbury Hall Babeville
Asbury Hall Babeville Buffalo, NY
Nov 4
Real Estate
Real Estate at Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH
Nov 5
Real Estate
Real Estate at The Loving Touch
The Loving Touch Ferndale, MI
Nov 6
Real Estate
Real Estate at The Pyramid Scheme
The Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 7
Real Estate
Real Estate at High Noon Saloon
High Noon Saloon Madison, WI
Nov 9
Real Estate
Real Estate at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Nov 10
Real Estate
Real Estate at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Nov 11
Real Estate
Real Estate at Zanzabar
Zanzabar Louisville, KY
Nov 12
Real Estate
Real Estate at The Burl
The Burl Lexington, KY
Nov 13
Real Estate
Real Estate at Skullys Music Diner
Skullys Music Diner Columbus, OH
Nov 14
Real Estate
Real Estate at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 16
Real Estate
Real Estate at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
Nov 17
Real Estate
Real Estate at 3S Artspace
3S Artspace Portsmouth, NH
Nov 18
Real Estate
Real Estate at Gateway City Arts
Gateway City Arts Holyoke, MA
Nov 19
Real Estate
Real Estate at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
Nov 20
Real Estate
Real Estate at Anchor Rock Club
Anchor Rock Club Atlantic City, NJ
Nov 22
Real EState
Real EState at Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Nov 23
Real Estate
Real Estate at Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Dec 15
Real Estate
Real Estate at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA

We recommend following Real Estate on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, the band released the 6-track EP Half a Human featuring indie-rock gems "Ribbon" and the title track. The band will also make an appearance at California's Ohana Festival this September. For more from Real Estate, check out their Zumic artist page.

