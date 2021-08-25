Real Estate Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

New Jersey rockers Real Estate will be heading out on a tour of North America in September. After adding four shows to their schedule, the band now have 19 concerts planned at intimate venues, focused mainly on the East Coast and Northeast. The newly announced November and December shows will make stops in Atlantic City, Brooklyn, and San Francisco.

For these events, the band will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album DAYS. The California event will feature the indie rockers performing with psychedelic visuals by the Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show. As you may notice in the photo above, Real Estate are likely to have a different lineup since the last time you've seen them. Founding members Martin Courtney and Alex Bleeker have been together since 2009, and in recent years have been joined by drummer Sammi Niss and guitarist Julian Lynch.

When do Real Estate 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new events, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 27. Presales for fan club members begin August 25. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Real Estate All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Real Estate on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, the band released the 6-track EP Half a Human featuring indie-rock gems "Ribbon" and the title track. The band will also make an appearance at California's Ohana Festival this September. For more from Real Estate, check out their Zumic artist page.