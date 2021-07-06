View all results for 'alt'
Real Estate Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 6, 2021

New Jersey rockers Real Estate will be heading out on a North American tour in September. At this time, 15 concerts are planned at intimate venues, focused mainly on the East Coast and Northeast.

As you may notice in the photo above, it will be a different lineup than the last time you've seen them. Founding members Martin Courtney and Alex Bleeker will be joined by newest member Sammi Niss, who joined as drummer in 2020 replacing Jackson Pollis. It feels like ages ago (or was it just yesterday?) since Julian Lynch became guitarist in Matt Mondanile's stead during a tumultuous 2016.

Earlier this year, the band released the 6-track EP Half a Human featuring indie-rock gems "Ribbon" and the title track. The band will also make an appearance at California's Ohana Festival this September.

When do Real Estate 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. Presales for Spotify begin July 7. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Real Estate All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 24
to
Sep 26
Ohana Music Festival
Ohana Music Festival at Doheny State Beach
Doheny State Beach San Juan Capistrano, CA
Nov 3
Real Estate
Real Estate at Asbury Hall Babeville
Asbury Hall Babeville Buffalo, NY
Nov 4
Real Estate
Real Estate at Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH
Nov 5
Real Estate
Real Estate at The Loving Touch
The Loving Touch Ferndale, MI
Nov 6
Real Estate
Real Estate at The Pyramid Scheme
The Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 7
Real Estate
Real Estate at High Noon Saloon
High Noon Saloon Madison, WI
Nov 9
Real Estate
Real Estate at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Nov 10
Real Estate
Real Estate at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Nov 11
Real Estate
Real Estate at Zanzabar
Zanzabar Louisville, KY
Nov 12
Real Estate
Real Estate at The Burl
The Burl Lexington, KY
Nov 13
Real Estate
Real Estate at Skullys Music Diner
Skullys Music Diner Columbus, OH
Nov 14
Real Estate
Real Estate at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 16
Real Estate
Real Estate at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
Nov 17
Real Estate
Real Estate at 3S Artspace
3S Artspace Portsmouth, NH
Nov 18
Real Estate
Real Estate at Gateway City Arts
Gateway City Arts Holyoke, MA
Nov 19
Real Estate
Real Estate at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY

We recommend following Real Estate on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more from Real Estate, check out their Zumic artist page.

Poster by Miles Wintner
