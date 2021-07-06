Real Estate Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

New Jersey rockers Real Estate will be heading out on a North American tour in September. At this time, 15 concerts are planned at intimate venues, focused mainly on the East Coast and Northeast.

As you may notice in the photo above, it will be a different lineup than the last time you've seen them. Founding members Martin Courtney and Alex Bleeker will be joined by newest member Sammi Niss, who joined as drummer in 2020 replacing Jackson Pollis. It feels like ages ago (or was it just yesterday?) since Julian Lynch became guitarist in Matt Mondanile's stead during a tumultuous 2016.

Earlier this year, the band released the 6-track EP Half a Human featuring indie-rock gems "Ribbon" and the title track. The band will also make an appearance at California's Ohana Festival this September.

When do Real Estate 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. Presales for Spotify begin July 7. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Real Estate All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Real Estate on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

