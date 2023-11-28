View all results for 'alt'
Real Estate Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New shows and album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 28, 2023

Indie rockers Real Estate announced a slew of tour dates.

Billed as Infinite Jangle Tour 2024!, new shows are planned from March into May at venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Florry, Marina Allen, or Water From Your Eyes.

Real Estate also plan to release a new album on February 28 titled Daniel. Watch the new music video for "Water Underground."

When do Real Estate 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for Artist, Citi cardmember, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio begin November 29. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Apr 18
Real Estate and Marina Allen at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Mar 1
Real Estate and Florry at Hollywood Theatre
Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 2
Real Estate and Florry at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Mar 3
Real Estate and Florry at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Mar 5
Real Estate and Florry at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 6
Real Estate and Florry at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Mar 8
Real Estate and Florry at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Mar 9
Real Estate and Florry at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Mar 10
Real Estate and Florry at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Mar 11
Real Estate and Florry at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Mar 13
Real Estate and Florry at Bimbo's 365 Club
Bimbo's 365 Club San Francisco, CA
Apr 5
Real Estate and Marina Allen at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 6
Real Estate and Marina Allen at The Concert Hall
The Concert Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 7
Real Estate and Marina Allen at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Apr 8
Real Estate and Marina Allen at Vivarium
Vivarium Milwaukee, WI
Apr 10
Real Estate and Marina Allen at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Apr 11
Real Estate and Marina Allen at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Apr 12
Real Estate and Marina Allen at Mahall's
Mahall's Lakewood, OH
Apr 13
Real Estate and Marina Allen at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Apr 15
Real Estate and Marina Allen at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Apr 16
Real Estate and Marina Allen at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Apr 17
Real Estate and Marina Allen at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Apr 20
Real Estate and Marina Allen at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
May 16
Real Estate and Water From Your Eyes at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
May 17
Real Estate at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
May 18
Real Estate at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall Fort Worth, TX
May 20
Real Estate and Water From Your Eyes at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
May 21
Real Estate and Water From Your Eyes at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
May 22
Real Estate and Water From Your Eyes at The Whirling Tiger
The Whirling Tiger Louisville, KY
May 23
Real Estate at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
May 24
Real Estate and Water From Your Eyes at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
May 25
Real Estate and Water From Your Eyes at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
May 26
Real Estate at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Real Estate on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more from Real Estate, check out their Zumic artist page.

