Real Estate Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers Real Estate announced a slew of tour dates.

Billed as Infinite Jangle Tour 2024!, new shows are planned from March into May at venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Florry, Marina Allen, or Water From Your Eyes.

Real Estate also plan to release a new album on February 28 titled Daniel. Watch the new music video for "Water Underground."

When do Real Estate 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for Artist, Citi cardmember, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio begin November 29. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Real Estate All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Real Estate on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

