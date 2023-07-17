View all results for 'alt'
Real Friends and Knuckle Puck Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining tour plus openers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 17, 2023

Real Friends and Knuckle Puck have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates. Joining the bill to help deliver the punk-rock vibes as the opening bands will be One Step Closer and Arm's Length.

The new concerts are scheduled in November and December at mid-sized venues across North America. Next month, Real Friends have a Colorado headlining show with The Maine and Knuckle Puck.

When do Real Friends and Knuckle Puck 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin July 18. Artist and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Real Friends Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 9
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Real Friends All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 1
Real Friends, The Maine, and Knuckle Puck at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Nov 9
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at The Roxy
The Roxy Minerva, OH
Nov 10
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Nov 11
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 14
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Nov 15
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at The Blue Note
The Blue Note Columbia, MO
Nov 16
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Wave - KS
Wave - KS Wichita, KS
Nov 19
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Nov 20
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Nov 21
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Rickshaw Theatre
Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 24
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown
Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown Sacramento, CA
Nov 25
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Nov 26
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at The Regent Theater
The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
Nov 27
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Nov 29
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Nov 30
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Dec 2
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dec 3
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Level 13 Event Center - FL
Level 13 Event Center - FL Orlando, FL
Dec 4
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Dec 5
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Dec 7
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Dec 8
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Dec 9
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Dec 10
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Dec 12
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Dec 13
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 15
Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, and Arm's Length at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Real Friends and Knuckle Puck on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Real Friends and Knuckle Puck Zumic artist pages.

Real Friends
Emo Emo Rock Pop Punk
