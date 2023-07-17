Real Friends and Knuckle Puck Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Real Friends and Knuckle Puck have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates. Joining the bill to help deliver the punk-rock vibes as the opening bands will be One Step Closer and Arm's Length.

The new concerts are scheduled in November and December at mid-sized venues across North America. Next month, Real Friends have a Colorado headlining show with The Maine and Knuckle Puck.

When do Real Friends and Knuckle Puck 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin July 18. Artist and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Real Friends and Knuckle Puck on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

