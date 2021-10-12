Reba McEntire Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

As the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is slowly receding across America, Reba McEntire has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule. Earlier this year, she released an epic triple-LP called Revived Remixed Revisited, which has ten re-recordings with her touring band, ten remixes, and ten stripped back re-recordings.

The newly announced shows are planned at arenas from January into March. Joining as the opening act on select dates will be Caitlyn Smith, Brandy Clark, Brittney Spencer, or Tenille Townes. Reba plans to wrap up 2021 with a few headlining shows before teaming up with Brooks & Dunn for a Las Vegas residency in December.

When do Reba McEntire 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 15. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is FANCY22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. You might want to sing along with "I'm a Survivor" — but you definitely don't want to survive breathing through a ventilator.

Reba McEntire All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Reba McEntire on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

In conjunction with Revived Remixed Revisited, Reba shared a new music video for "Does He Love You" featuring Dolly Parton. For more, check out Reba McEntire's Zumic artist page.