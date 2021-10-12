View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Reba McEntire Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring on 'Revived Remixed Revisited'
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published October 12, 2021

As the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is slowly receding across America, Reba McEntire has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule. Earlier this year, she released an epic triple-LP called Revived Remixed Revisited, which has ten re-recordings with her touring band, ten remixes, and ten stripped back re-recordings.

The newly announced shows are planned at arenas from January into March. Joining as the opening act on select dates will be Caitlyn Smith, Brandy Clark, Brittney Spencer, or Tenille Townes. Reba plans to wrap up 2021 with a few headlining shows before teaming up with Brooks & Dunn for a Las Vegas residency in December.

When do Reba McEntire 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 15. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is FANCY22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. You might want to sing along with "I'm a Survivor" — but you definitely don't want to survive breathing through a ventilator.

Reba McEntire All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 26
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Nov 27
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Dec 1
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 3
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 4
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 7
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 8
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 10
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 11
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 14
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 15
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jan 13
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Jan 14
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack at Von Braun Center Arena
Von Braun Center Arena Huntsville, AL
Jan 15
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack at Infinite Energy Center
Infinite Energy Center Duluth, GA
Jan 20
Reba McEntire and Rachel Wammack
Reba McEntire and Rachel Wammack at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Jan 21
Reba McEntire and Hannah Dasher
Reba McEntire and Hannah Dasher at Resch Center Theatre
Resch Center Theatre Green Bay, WI
Jan 22
Reba McEntire and Hannah Dasher
Reba McEntire and Hannah Dasher at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Jan 27
Reba McEntire and Caitlyn Smith
Reba McEntire and Caitlyn Smith at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Jan 28
Reba McEntire and Caitlyn Smith
Reba McEntire and Caitlyn Smith at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Jan 29
Reba McEntire and Caitlyn Smith
Reba McEntire and Caitlyn Smith at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Feb 3
Reba McEntire and Brandy Clark
Reba McEntire and Brandy Clark at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Feb 4
Reba McEntire and Brandy Clark
Reba McEntire and Brandy Clark at JQH Arena
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
Feb 5
Reba McEntire and Brandy Clark
Reba McEntire and Brandy Clark at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Feb 17
Reba McEntire and Brittney Spencer
Reba McEntire and Brittney Spencer at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 18
Reba McEntire and Brittney Spencer
Reba McEntire and Brittney Spencer at Borgata Resort Spa & Casino Event Center
Borgata Resort Spa & Casino Event Center Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 19
Reba McEntire and Brittney Spencer
Reba McEntire and Brittney Spencer at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Feb 24
Reba McEntire and Tenille Townes
Reba McEntire and Tenille Townes at Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham Birmingham, AL
Feb 25
Reba McEntire and Tenille Townes
Reba McEntire and Tenille Townes at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Feb 26
Reba McEntire and Tenille Townes
Reba McEntire and Tenille Townes at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Mar 4
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire at The Grand Theater At Foxwoods
The Grand Theater At Foxwoods Mashantucket, CT
Mar 5
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire at The Grand Theater At Foxwoods
The Grand Theater At Foxwoods Mashantucket, CT
Mar 17
Reba McEntire and Reyna Roberts
Reba McEntire and Reyna Roberts at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 18
Reba McEntire and Reyna Roberts
Reba McEntire and Reyna Roberts at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Mar 19
Reba McEntire and Reyna Roberts
Reba McEntire and Reyna Roberts at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL

We recommend following Reba McEntire on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

In conjunction with Revived Remixed Revisited, Reba shared a new music video for "Does He Love You" featuring Dolly Parton. For more, check out Reba McEntire's Zumic artist page.

2
942
artists
Reba McEntire
genres
Country Modern Country
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn Set 2021 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 3, 2021
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn Set 2021 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket ...
Tickets Classic Country Country Country Rock Brooks & Dunn Reba McEntire
2
746
image for article Reba McEntire Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
May 19, 2020
Reba McEntire Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Country Reba McEntire
1
2220
image for article Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn Add 2020 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 3, 2019
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn Add 2020 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket ...
Tickets Classic Country Country Country Rock Brooks & Dunn Reba McEntire
1
1010
Back to top
seating chart