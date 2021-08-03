View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn Set 2021 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Together In Vegas' shows for The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 3, 2021

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have announced 2021 dates for a Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

The newly announced shows are scheduled in December with nine performances planned. According to a post on Reba McEntire's website, fans can expect "more than 30 action-packed hits backed by a band of 10 players from both of their touring crews." Reba also has her own headlining tour dates planned outside Vegas beginning next year.

When do Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins August 6. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin August 3. VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Reba McEntire All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 1
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 3
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 4
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 7
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 8
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 10
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 11
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 14
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 15
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jan 13
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Jan 14
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack at Von Braun Center Arena
Von Braun Center Arena Huntsville, AL
Jan 15
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack at Infinite Energy Center
Infinite Energy Center Duluth, GA
Jan 20
Reba McEntire and Rachel Wammack
Reba McEntire and Rachel Wammack at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Jan 21
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire at Resch Center Theatre
Resch Center Theatre Green Bay, WI
Jan 22
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Feb 17
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 19
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Feb 25
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Mar 17
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 18
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Mar 19
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack
Reba McEntire and Caylee Hammack at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL

We recommend following both artists on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn Zumic artist pages.

2
281
artists
Brooks & Dunn Reba McEntire
genres
Classic Country Country Country Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Brooks & Dunn
Brooks & Dunn
Sep
10
Brooks & Dunn, Travis Tritt, and Elvie Shane
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Sep
11
Brooks & Dunn, Travis Tritt, and Elvie Shane
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
image for artist Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Reba McEntire Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
May 19, 2020
Reba McEntire Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Country Reba McEntire
1
2149
image for article Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn Add 2020 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 3, 2019
Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn Add 2020 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket ...
Tickets Classic Country Country Country Rock Brooks & Dunn Reba McEntire
1
969
image for article 2019 Rodeo Houston Features Bull Riding and Star Music Talent with Awesome Atmosphere
February 20, 2019
2019 Rodeo Houston Features Bull Riding and Star Music Talent wit...
Tickets Country Latin Pop Rock Brad Paisley Brooks & Dunn Camila Cabello Cardi B Chris Stapleton Cody Johnson George Strait Houston Rodeo Kacey Musgraves Kane Brown Kings of Leon Luke Bryan Luke Combs Lyle Lovett Old Dominion Panic! At The Disco Prince Royce Robert Earl Keen Santana Tigres del Norte Tim McGraw Turnpike Troubadours Zac Brown Band Zedd
2
2998
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart