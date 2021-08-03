Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn Set 2021 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have announced 2021 dates for a Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

The newly announced shows are scheduled in December with nine performances planned. According to a post on Reba McEntire's website, fans can expect "more than 30 action-packed hits backed by a band of 10 players from both of their touring crews." Reba also has her own headlining tour dates planned outside Vegas beginning next year.

When do Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins August 6. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin August 3. VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following both artists on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

