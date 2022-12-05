View all results for 'alt'
Red Hot Chili Peppers Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour across multiple continents
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 5, 2022

This week, Red Hot Chili Peppers added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

The newly planned stadium concerts begin with a North American leg from March into May, and the European dates are set in June and July, including festival performances. The opening acts on select shows will be an impressive lineup featuring The Strokes, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, The Mars Volta, King Princess, The Roots, City and Colour, and / or Thundercat.

After a January concert in California, Red Hot Chili Peppers plan to tour through New Zealand and Australia before a brief February tour in Singapore and Japan.

When do Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin December 6. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BLACKSUMMER. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Red Hot Chili Peppers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 14
iHeartRadio ALTer Ego
iHeartRadio ALTer Ego at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jan 21
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone at Mt Smart Stadium
Mt Smart Stadium Auckland, New Zealand
Jan 26
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone at Forsyth Barr Stadium
Forsyth Barr Stadium Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand
Jan 29
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone at Suncorp Stadium
Suncorp Stadium Milton, QLD, Australia
Feb 2
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone at Accor Stadium
Accor Stadium Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Feb 4
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone at Accor Stadium
Accor Stadium Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Feb 7
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone at Marvel Stadium
Marvel Stadium Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone at Marvel Stadium
Marvel Stadium Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 12
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone at Optus Stadium
Optus Stadium Burswood, WA, Australia
Feb 16
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers at Singapore National Stadium
Singapore National Stadium Singapore, Singapore
Feb 19
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers at Tokyo Dome
Tokyo Dome Bunkyō-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Feb 21
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers at Osaka Jo Hall
Osaka Jo Hall Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Mar 18
to
Mar 19
Vive Latino Festival
Vive Latino Festival at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, Mexico
Mar 29
Red Hot Chili Peppers, City and Colour, and King Princess
Red Hot Chili Peppers, City and Colour, and King Princess at BC Place Stadium
BC Place Stadium Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 1
Red Hot Chili Peppers, St. Vincent, and King Princess
Red Hot Chili Peppers, St. Vincent, and King Princess at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Apr 6
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and King Princess
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and King Princess at Fargodome
Fargodome Fargo, ND
Apr 8
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and King Princess
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and King Princess at U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Apr 14
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and King Princess
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and King Princess at JMA Wireless Dome
JMA Wireless Dome Syracuse, NY
May 12
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Mars Volta, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Mars Volta, and Thundercat at Snapdragon Stadium
Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, CA
May 14
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
May 17
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Alamodome
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
May 19
to
May 21
Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores Beach
Gulf Shores Beach Gulf Shores, AL
May 25
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Houston, TX
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Pinkpop 2023
Pinkpop 2023 at Megaland
Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 21
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Iggy Pop
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Iggy Pop at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Tinderbox Festival
Tinderbox Festival at Tusindårsskoven
Tusindårsskoven Odense, Denmark
Jun 26
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Iggy Pop
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Iggy Pop at Maimarktgelände Parkplatz
Maimarktgelände Parkplatz Mannheim, BW, Germany
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 2
I-Days: Red Hot Chili Peppers
I-Days: Red Hot Chili Peppers at Ippodromo Snai - San Siro
Ippodromo Snai - San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
NOS Alive Music Festival
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid)
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid) at Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Jul 11
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Iggy Pop, and King Princess
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Iggy Pop, and King Princess at Groupama Stadium
Groupama Stadium Lyon, France
Jul 14
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Iggy Pop, and King Princess
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Iggy Pop, and King Princess at Ernst Happel Stadion
Ernst Happel Stadion Wien, Austria
Jul 17
Vieilles Charrues Festival: Red Hot Chili Peppers
Vieilles Charrues Festival: Red Hot Chili Peppers at Carhaix, France
Carhaix, France Carhaix-Plouguer, Brittany, France
Jul 21
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Roots, and King Princess
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Roots, and King Princess at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London , England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Roots, and King Princess
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Roots, and King Princess at National Stadium at Hampden Park
National Stadium at Hampden Park Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom

We recommend following Red Hot Chili Peppers on their social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about Red Hot Chili Peppers, check out their Zumic artist page.

artists
Red Hot Chili Peppers
genres
Alt Rock Funk Funky Rock Grunge Rock
