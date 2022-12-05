Red Hot Chili Peppers Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Red Hot Chili Peppers added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

The newly planned stadium concerts begin with a North American leg from March into May, and the European dates are set in June and July, including festival performances. The opening acts on select shows will be an impressive lineup featuring The Strokes, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, The Mars Volta, King Princess, The Roots, City and Colour, and / or Thundercat.

After a January concert in California, Red Hot Chili Peppers plan to tour through New Zealand and Australia before a brief February tour in Singapore and Japan.

When do Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin December 6. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BLACKSUMMER. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Red Hot Chili Peppers All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Red Hot Chili Peppers on their social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about Red Hot Chili Peppers, check out their Zumic artist page.