Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Sales Info

Red Hot Chili Peppers with Post Malone at the 2019 Grammy Awards

Combining pop with hard rock, funk, rap, and a wide range of other energies, we have a tour for the ages recently announced for Australia and New Zealand: Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone.

Generations apart but very much in the same vein, this is the type of co-headlining tour we would love to see more of. The newly added shows in Oceania are set in January and February in Auckland, Dunedin, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

This tour is in addition to the separate RHCP tour dates and Post Malone tour dates. The Chili Peppers are currently on tour in Europe, with an American leg hitting large-scale stadiums from late June into September with an impressive group opening acts on select dates, including A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, HAIM, Beck, The Strokes, St. Vincent, and King Princess. Posty is playing across the USA and Canada from September into November.

When do Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 11. Presales for Vodaphone begin July 6. Fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Red Hot Chili Peppers on their social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

