Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Sales Info

Co-headlining in Australia and New Zealand
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published July 5, 2022
Red Hot Chili Peppers with Post Malone at the 2019 Grammy Awards

Combining pop with hard rock, funk, rap, and a wide range of other energies, we have a tour for the ages recently announced for Australia and New Zealand: Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone.

Generations apart but very much in the same vein, this is the type of co-headlining tour we would love to see more of. The newly added shows in Oceania are set in January and February in Auckland, Dunedin, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

This tour is in addition to the separate RHCP tour dates and Post Malone tour dates. The Chili Peppers are currently on tour in Europe, with an American leg hitting large-scale stadiums from late June into September with an impressive group opening acts on select dates, including A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, HAIM, Beck, The Strokes, St. Vincent, and King Princess. Posty is playing across the USA and Canada from September into November.

When do Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 11. Presales for Vodaphone begin July 6. Fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 17
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, And Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, And Thundercat at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Oct 7
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct 9
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Oct 12
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 13
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 8
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat at Stade de France
Rescheduled
Stade de France Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jul 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat at Stade de France
Stade de France Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jul 12
Red Hot Chili Peppers, A$AP Rocky, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, A$AP Rocky, and Thundercat at Volksparkstadion
Volksparkstadion Hamburg, Germany
Jul 23
Red Hot Chili Peppers, HAIM, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, HAIM, and Thundercat at Empower Field At Mile High
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Jul 27
Red Hot Chili Peppers, HAIM, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, HAIM, and Thundercat at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Jul 29
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beck, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beck, and Thundercat at Levi's Stadium
Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA
Jul 31
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beck, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beck, and Thundercat at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Aug 3
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at T-Mobile Park
T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
Outside Lands
Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park
Golden Gate Park San Francisco, CA
Aug 6
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and King Princess
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and King Princess at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Aug 10
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Truist Park
Truist Park Atlanta, GA
Aug 12
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Aug 14
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Comerica Park
Comerica Park Detroit, MI
Aug 17
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, And Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, And Thundercat at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 19
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Aug 20
to
Aug 21
Summer Sonic (Tokyo)
Summer Sonic (Tokyo) at ZOZO Marine Stadium
ZOZO Marine Stadium Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Aug 20
to
Aug 21
Summer Sonic (Osaka)
Summer Sonic (Osaka) at Maishima Sports Island
Maishima Sports Island Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Aug 21
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 30
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Sep 1
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Bank Of America Stadium
Bank Of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
Sep 2
to
Sep 11
Rock In Rio
Rock In Rio at Park of the Athletes
Park of the Athletes Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Sep 3
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Sep 8
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Nationals Park
Nationals Park Washington, DC
Sep 10
Red Hot Chili Peppers, St. Vincent, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, St. Vincent, and Thundercat at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 10
Post Malone
Post Malone at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Sep 11
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Sep 14
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 15
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Camping World Stadium
Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
Sep 15
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Sep 17
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Sep 18
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX
Sep 18
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Sep 20
Post Malone
Post Malone at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep 21
Post Malone
Post Malone at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 23
Post Malone
Post Malone at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 24
Post Malone
Post Malone at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 25
Louder Than Life Festival - Sunday
Louder Than Life Festival - Sunday at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 27
Post Malone
Post Malone at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Sep 28
Post Malone
Post Malone at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 1
Post Malone
Post Malone at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Oct 2
Post Malone
Post Malone at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Oct 4
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Oct 6
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Oct 7
to
Oct 9
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 7
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct 9
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Oct 12
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 13
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 14
to
Oct 16
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 15
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Oct 16
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 18
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 21
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 22
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 25
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Oct 26
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Oct 28
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Oct 30
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 1
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 3
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 5
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 6
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 10
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 11
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Nov 13
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 15
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Nov 16
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Jan 21
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone at Mt Smart Stadium
Mt Smart Stadium Auckland, New Zealand
Jan 26
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone at Forsyth Barr Stadium
Forsyth Barr Stadium Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand
Jan 29
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone at Suncorp Stadium
Suncorp Stadium Milton, QLD, Australia
Feb 2
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone at Accor Stadium
Accor Stadium Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Feb 7
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone at Marvel Stadium
Marvel Stadium Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 12
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone at Optus Stadium
Optus Stadium Burswood, WA, Australia

We recommend following Red Hot Chili Peppers on their social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about Red Hot Chili Peppers, check out their Zumic artist page.

image for artist Post Malone
Post Malone
Oct
7
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct
9
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Oct
12
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct
13
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
image for artist Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Aug
17
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, And Thundercat
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
