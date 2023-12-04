Red Hot Chili Peppers Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Funky rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers added 2024 tour dates

In conjunction with their newest album, 2022's Unlimited Love, new shows are planned at North American venues from May into July. Joining the bill as opening acts on select dates will be Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, Wand, and / or IRONTOM. Previously, RHCP announced two February headlining shows in California.

When do Red Hot Chili Peppers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Citi cardmember begin December 5. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is RHCP24. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Red Hot Chili Peppers All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Red Hot Chili Peppers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

