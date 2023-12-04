View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Red Hot Chili Peppers Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Unlimited Love Tour' in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 4, 2023

Funky rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers added 2024 tour dates

In conjunction with their newest album, 2022's Unlimited Love, new shows are planned at North American venues from May into July. Joining the bill as opening acts on select dates will be Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, Wand, and / or IRONTOM. Previously, RHCP announced two February headlining shows in California.

When do Red Hot Chili Peppers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Citi cardmember begin December 5. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is RHCP24. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Red Hot Chili Peppers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 9
KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Feb 17
Red Hot Chili Peppers at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Feb 20
Red Hot Chili Peppers at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Feb 23
to
Feb 24
Innings Festival Arizona 2024 at Tempe Beach Park
Tempe Beach Park Tempe, AZ
May 28
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ken Carson, and IRONTOM at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
May 31
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ken Carson, and IRONTOM at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jun 2
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ken Carson, and IRONTOM at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Jun 5
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kid Cudi, and IRONTOM at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 7
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wand, and IRONTOM at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Jun 18
Red Hot Chili Peppers and IRONTOM at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 21
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ice Cube, and IRONTOM at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jun 26
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ice Cube, and IRONTOM at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jun 28
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ice Cube, and IRONTOM at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 2
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kid Cudi, and IRONTOM at S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake) Burgettstown, PA
Jul 5
Red Hot Chili Peppers and IRONTOM at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 12
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wand, and IRONTOM at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 15
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wand, and IRONTOM at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 22
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Seun Kuti & Egypt80, and IRONTOM at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 25
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Otoboke Beaver, and IRONTOM at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 30
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Otoboke Beaver, and IRONTOM at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Red Hot Chili Peppers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more music, news, and tour information about Red Hot Chili Peppers, check out their Zumic artist page.

1
667
artists
Red Hot Chili Peppers
genres
Alt Rock Funk Funky Rock Grunge Pop Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Red Hot Chili Peppers Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 5, 2022
Red Hot Chili Peppers Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Alt Rock Funk Funky Rock Grunge Rock Red Hot Chili Peppers
2
2799
image for article Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Sales Info
July 5, 2022
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket...
Tickets Alt Rock Funk Funky Rock Grunge Rock Post Malone Red Hot Chili Peppers
2
1060
image for article Red Hot Chili Peppers Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 8, 2021
Red Hot Chili Peppers Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code &...
Tickets Alt Rock Funk Grunge Red Hot Chili Peppers
3
14131
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart