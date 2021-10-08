View all results for 'alt'
Red Hot Chili Peppers Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking through Europe and America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 8, 2021

Now that the fourth wave of Coronavirus seems to be going down and vaccination rates are going up, bands are getting more comfortable announcing big tours. One of the biggest global tours of 2022 to be announced happened this week, when the Red Hot Chili Peppers shared specific details for 30+ concerts in Europe and North America.

The European leg will run from June into July, and the American leg will make stops at large-scale stadiums from late June into September. This run of shows will feature guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the band in 2019 after having been there from 1988-'92 and '98-'09. RHCP will be joined by a number of impressive opening acts on select dates, including A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, HAIM, Beck, The Strokes, St. Vincent, and King Princess.

When do Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 15. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders. Fan club members, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 17
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, And Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, And Thundercat at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Red Hot Chili Peppers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 4
Red Hot Chili Peppers, A$AP Rocky, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, A$AP Rocky, and Thundercat at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla
Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla Sevilla, Spain
Jun 7
Red Hot Chili Peppers, A$AP Rocky, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, A$AP Rocky, and Thundercat at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jun 10
Red Hot Chili Peppers, A$AP Rocky, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, A$AP Rocky, and Thundercat at Goffertpark
Goffertpark Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Firenze Rocks Festival
Firenze Rocks Festival at Visarno Arena
Visarno Arena Firenze, Toscana, Italy
Jun 22
Red Hot Chili Peppers, A$AP Rocky, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, A$AP Rocky, and Thundercat at Emirates Old Trafford
Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat at London Stadium
London Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 29
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat at Marlay Park
Marlay Park Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 1
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat at Bellahouston Park
Bellahouston Park Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 5
Red Hot Chili Peppers, A$AP Rocky, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, A$AP Rocky, and Thundercat at RheinEnergieStadion
RheinEnergieStadion Köln, NRW, Germany
Jul 8
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat at Stade de France
Stade de France Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jul 12
Red Hot Chili Peppers, A$AP Rocky, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, A$AP Rocky, and Thundercat at Volksparkstadion
Volksparkstadion Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jul 23
Red Hot Chili Peppers, HAIM, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, HAIM, and Thundercat at Empower Field At Mile High
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Jul 27
Red Hot Chili Peppers, HAIM, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, HAIM, and Thundercat at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Jul 29
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beck, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beck, and Thundercat at Levi's Stadium
Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA
Jul 31
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beck, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beck, and Thundercat at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Aug 3
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at T-Mobile Park
T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA
Aug 6
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and King Princess
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and King Princess at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Aug 10
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Truist Park
Truist Park Atlanta, GA
Aug 12
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Aug 14
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Comerica Park
Comerica Park Detroit, MI
Aug 17
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, And Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, And Thundercat at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 19
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Aug 21
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 30
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Sep 1
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Bank Of America Stadium
Bank Of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
Sep 3
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Sep 8
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Nationals Park
Nationals Park Washington, DC
Sep 10
Red Hot Chili Peppers, St. Vincent, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, St. Vincent, and Thundercat at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 15
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Camping World Stadium
Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
Sep 18
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX

We recommend following Red Hot Chili Peppers on their social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information. Also, check out the hilarious tour announcement video which doesn't have any useful information but features intrepid reporting from Johnson Hammerswaddle, Todd the Squirrel, and Randy Randrops, as well as a hard-hitting interview of John Frusciante.

For more music, news, and tour information about Red Hot Chili Peppers, check out their Zumic artist page.

