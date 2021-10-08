Red Hot Chili Peppers Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Now that the fourth wave of Coronavirus seems to be going down and vaccination rates are going up, bands are getting more comfortable announcing big tours. One of the biggest global tours of 2022 to be announced happened this week, when the Red Hot Chili Peppers shared specific details for 30+ concerts in Europe and North America.

The European leg will run from June into July, and the American leg will make stops at large-scale stadiums from late June into September. This run of shows will feature guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the band in 2019 after having been there from 1988-'92 and '98-'09. RHCP will be joined by a number of impressive opening acts on select dates, including A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, HAIM, Beck, The Strokes, St. Vincent, and King Princess.

When do Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 15. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders. Fan club members, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Red Hot Chili Peppers on their social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information. Also, check out the hilarious tour announcement video which doesn't have any useful information but features intrepid reporting from Johnson Hammerswaddle, Todd the Squirrel, and Randy Randrops, as well as a hard-hitting interview of John Frusciante.

