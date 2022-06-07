Regina Spektor Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Regina Spektor has added 2022 solo tour dates to her schedule. Eleven new shows have been announced at North American venues in October.

It has been nearly three years since Regina last performed in public, which isn't surprising in light of the COVID pandemic. Later this month, she releases a new album — Home, before and after — and then returns to the stage for the first time since 2019 to open a few shows for Norah Jones. Spektor will also be opening for The Avett Brothers at Red Rocks. At this time, she has 26 shows planned, which would be the most for her in a year since 2017.

When do Regina Spektor 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for fan club members and American Express cardholders begin June 8. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is autumnregi. For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Regina Spektor All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Regina Spektor on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Home, before and after is scheduled for release on June 24. So far she has released a few advance singles: "Becoming All Alone," "Up the Mountain," and "Loveology." For more, check out Regina Spektor's Zumic artist page.