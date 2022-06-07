View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Regina Spektor Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New album, solo shows, and opening for Norah Jones and The Avett Brothers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 7, 2022

Regina Spektor has added 2022 solo tour dates to her schedule. Eleven new shows have been announced at North American venues in October.

It has been nearly three years since Regina last performed in public, which isn't surprising in light of the COVID pandemic. Later this month, she releases a new album — Home, before and after — and then returns to the stage for the first time since 2019 to open a few shows for Norah Jones. Spektor will also be opening for The Avett Brothers at Red Rocks. At this time, she has 26 shows planned, which would be the most for her in a year since 2017.

When do Regina Spektor 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for fan club members and American Express cardholders begin June 8. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is autumnregi. For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Regina Spektor Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 19
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Carnegie Hall - Isaac Stern Auditorium
Carnegie Hall - Isaac Stern Auditorium New York, NY
Aug 4
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Oct 15
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ

Regina Spektor All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 25
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at Oxbow Riverstage
Oxbow Riverstage Napa, CA
Jun 26
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Jun 28
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Jul 5
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Jul 6
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Jul 8
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Vilar Center For The Arts
Vilar Center For The Arts Beaver Creek, CO
Jul 9
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Jul 10
The Avett Brothers and Regina Spektor
The Avett Brothers and Regina Spektor at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 19
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Carnegie Hall - Isaac Stern Auditorium
Carnegie Hall - Isaac Stern Auditorium New York, NY
Jul 24
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jul 26
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Look Park Pines Theatre
Look Park Pines Theatre Northampton, MA
Jul 30
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 1
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 2
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 4
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Oct 9
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 11
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI
Oct 12
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 14
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Ithaca State Theatre
Ithaca State Theatre Ithaca, NY
Oct 15
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Oct 16
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Oct 18
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Oct 19
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Belk Theater
Belk Theater Charlotte, NC
Oct 20
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 25
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Oct 27
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Walt Disney Concert Hall
Walt Disney Concert Hall Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Regina Spektor on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Home, before and after is scheduled for release on June 24. So far she has released a few advance singles: "Becoming All Alone," "Up the Mountain," and "Loveology." For more, check out Regina Spektor's Zumic artist page.

1
495
artists
Regina Spektor
genres
Indie Folk Indie Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor
Jul
18
Regina Spektor
Carnegie Hall - Isaac Stern Auditorium New York, NY
Aug
4
Norah Jones and Regina Spektor
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Oct
15
Regina Spektor
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Regina Spektor Shares 2019 Broadway Dates for NYC: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 25, 2019
Regina Spektor Shares 2019 Broadway Dates for NYC: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Indie Folk Indie Pop Singer-Songwriter Regina Spektor
1
933
image for article Regina Spektor Adds 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 11, 2017
Regina Spektor Adds 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sal...
Tickets Indie Pop Singer-Songwriter Regina Spektor Atlanta, GA Berkeley, CA Boston, MA Canada Charlotte, NC Chicago, IL Denver, CO Detroit, MI Montreal, QC Nashville, TN New York, NY Philadelphia, PA Portland, ME Portland, OR Providence, RI Saint Paul, MN Salt Lake City, UT Seattle, WA United States Washington D.C.
1
1367
image for article The Best Music Moments from "Orange Is The New Black" Season 1
July 10, 2014
The Best Music Moments from "Orange Is The New Black" Season 1
News Classical Film/TV Soundtrack Folk Gospel Hip Hop Pop Rock kelis Regina Spektor tUnE-yArDs New York Leagues Nancy Cassidy Orange Is The New Black
1
1852
Back to top
seating chart