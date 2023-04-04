View all results for 'alt'
Regina Spektor Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 4, 2023

This week, Regina Spektor added 2023 tour dates to her schedule.

The newly planned summer shows are set in July and August at venues across North America. After a festival performance at Corona Capital in Mexico, Regina has three July concerts in London and Sweden before coming back to America for a headlining tour.

When do Regina Spektor 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Regina Spektor Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 24
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY

Regina Spektor All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 20
to
May 21
Corona Capital Festival
Corona Capital Festival at Valle VFG
Valle VFG Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jal., Mexico
Jul 15
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Royal Festival Hall
Royal Festival Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 16
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Royal Festival Hall
Royal Festival Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 18
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Dalhalla
Dalhalla Rättvik, Dalarnas län, Sweden
Jul 28
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Jul 29
Regina Spektor and Allison Russell
Regina Spektor and Allison Russell at Canal Shores Golf Course
Canal Shores Golf Course Evanston, IL
Jul 30
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 1
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Aug 2
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Aug 3
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Aug 5
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Aug 8
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Aug 10
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 24
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Beach Road Weekend
Beach Road Weekend at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA
Aug 25
Regina Spektor
Regina Spektor at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Westhampton Beach, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Regina Spektor on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Regina's most recent album is 2022's Home, before and after. For more, check out Regina Spektor's Zumic artist page.

