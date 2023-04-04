Regina Spektor Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Regina Spektor added 2023 tour dates to her schedule.

The newly planned summer shows are set in July and August at venues across North America. After a festival performance at Corona Capital in Mexico, Regina has three July concerts in London and Sweden before coming back to America for a headlining tour.

When do Regina Spektor 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Regina Spektor All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Regina Spektor on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Regina's most recent album is 2022's Home, before and after. For more, check out Regina Spektor's Zumic artist page.