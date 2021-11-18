Relient K Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After a four year hiatus, Relient K are ready to return to the road. This week, they announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Um Yeah.

The newly announced shows will make stops at North American venues from February into April. At this time, these are the only concerts Relient K have planned on their schedule.

When do Relient K 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Relient K All Tour Dates and Tickets

