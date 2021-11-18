View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Relient K Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking venues this winter
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 18, 2021

After a four year hiatus, Relient K are ready to return to the road. This week, they announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Um Yeah.

The newly announced shows will make stops at North American venues from February into April. At this time, these are the only concerts Relient K have planned on their schedule.

When do Relient K 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Relient K Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 18
Relient K
Relient K at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Relient K All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 17
Relient K
Relient K at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Feb 18
Relient K
Relient K at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Feb 19
Relient K
Relient K at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Feb 20
Relient K
Relient K at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 8
Relient K
Relient K at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 9
Relient K
Relient K at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Mar 10
Relient K
Relient K at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Mar 11
Relient K
Relient K at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 12
Relient K
Relient K at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Mar 14
Relient K
Relient K at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Mar 15
Relient K
Relient K at Heaven at The Masquerade
Heaven at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Mar 16
Relient K
Relient K at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Mar 18
Relient K
Relient K at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Mar 19
Relient K
Relient K at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Mar 21
Relient K
Relient K at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Mar 22
Relient K
Relient K at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Mar 24
Relient K
Relient K at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 25
Relient K
Relient K at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Mar 26
Relient K
Relient K at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Mar 27
Relient K
Relient K at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Mar 28
Relient K
Relient K at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Apr 2
Relient K
Relient K at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN

We recommend following Relient K on their social media and signing up for their newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Relient K's Zumic artist page.

2
177
artists
Relient K
genres
Alt Rock Christian Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Relient K
Relient K
Mar
18
Relient K
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
seating chart