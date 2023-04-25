Rema Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nigerian artist Rema has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his debut album, Rave & Roses, which is also scheduled for a deluxe version release on April 28.

The newly planned summer concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in July and August with opening act Victony. Next month, Rema has shows in India, Israel, and Prague, followed by a number of festival performances in Europe and USA.

When do Rema 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 27. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and TikTok. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is RAVERS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rema All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rema on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the new lyric video for "Reason You" from Rave & Roses. For more, check out Rema's Zumic artist page.