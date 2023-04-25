View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Rema Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ shows and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 25, 2023

Nigerian artist Rema has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his debut album, Rave & Roses, which is also scheduled for a deluxe version release on April 28.

The newly planned summer concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in July and August with opening act Victony. Next month, Rema has shows in India, Israel, and Prague, followed by a number of festival performances in Europe and USA.

When do Rema 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 27. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and TikTok. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is RAVERS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rema All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 12
Rema at Delhi, India
Delhi, India Delhi, DL, India
May 13
Rema at Domo at NSCI SVP Stadium
Domo at NSCI SVP Stadium Mumbai, MH, India
May 14
Rema at Hyderabad
Hyderabad Hyderabad, TS, India
May 18
Rema at Desert Club
Desert Club Rishon LeTsiyon, Center District, Israel
May 20
Rema at SaSaZu
SaSaZu Prague, Czechia
May 27
to
May 28
Afro Nation Miami at LoanDepot Park
LoanDepot Park Miami, FL
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Primavera Sound Porto at Parque da Cidade
Parque da Cidade Porto, Porto District, Portugal
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Primavera Sound Madrid at Arganda del Rey
Arganda del Rey Arganda del Rey, MD, Spain
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
La Magnifique Society at Parc De Champagne
Parc De Champagne Reims, Grand Est, France
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Solidays Music Festival at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Hippodrome de Longchamp Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 24
to
Jul 1
Roskilde Festival at Roskilde Festival Ground
Roskilde Festival Ground Roskilde, Denmark
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Garorock Festival at Parc De La Filhole
Parc De La Filhole Marmande, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jun 30
to
Jul 1
Rolling Loud Rotterdam at Ahoy
Ahoy Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Jul 4
Montreux Jazz Festival - Ayra Starr and Rema at Montreux Jazz Lab
Montreux Jazz Lab Montreux, VD, Switzerland
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Les Ardentes at Parc Astrid
Parc Astrid Liège, Wallonie, Belgium
Jul 12
to
Jul 16
Gurtenfestival 2023 at Gurten
Gurten Köniz, BE, Switzerland
Jul 12
to
Jul 13
Slottsfjell at Kaldnes
Kaldnes Tønsberg, Norway
Jul 15
to
Jul 16
Broccoli City Festival at RFK Stadium
RFK Stadium Washington, DC
Jul 16
Rema and Victony at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jul 21
Rema and Victony at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jul 22
Rema and Victony at Coney Island Amphitheater
Coney Island Amphitheater Brooklyn, NY
Jul 23
Rema and Victony at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jul 26
Rema and Victony at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Jul 28
Rema and Victony at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Jul 29
Rema and Victony at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Jul 31
Rema and Victony at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Aug 2
Rema and Victony at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Osheaga Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 6
Rema and Victony at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 11
Rema and Victony at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 12
Rema and Victony at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Aug 15
Rema and Victony at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Aug 17
Rema and Victony at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Pukkelpop Festival at Kempische Steenweg
Kempische Steenweg Hasselt, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Lowlands Festival 2023 at Walibi Holland
Walibi Holland Biddinghuizen, FL, Netherlands
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Hype Festival 2023 at Turbinenhalle
Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Germany
Sep 9
to
Sep 10
Lollapalooza Berlin at Olympic Stadium and Olympic Park
Olympic Stadium and Olympic Park Berlin, BE, Germany

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rema on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the new lyric video for "Reason You" from Rave & Roses. For more, check out Rema's Zumic artist page.

1
225
artists
Rema
genres
Hip Hop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Rema
Rema
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart