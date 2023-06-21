Reneé Rapp Sets 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Reneé Rapp has announced tour dates for 2023 and 2024, billed as Snow Hard Feelings.
The newly planned concerts are set from September into March at venues across North America and Europe. The opening acts on select dates will be Alexander 23 and Towa Bird. Reneé will also perform at Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas.
When do Reneé Rapp 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and American Express cardmembers. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sep 15
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Sep 17
South Side Ballroom
Dallas, TX
Sep 18
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Sep 20
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Sep 21
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 28
Comerica Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 30
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 2
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Oct 5
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 6
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Oct 7
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Oct 10
Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 11
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Oct 13
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Oct 14
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Oct 16
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Oct 17
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Oct 18
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Oct 21
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Oct 22
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 24
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 27
Anthem Washington
Washington, DC
Nov 2
The Great Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 13
L'Olympia Paris
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 15
Carlswerk Viktoria
Köln, Germany
Feb 16
Huxley's Neue Welt
Berlin, Germany
Feb 19
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 20
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Feb 23
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Feb 25
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 28
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 1
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 4
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Reneé will release a new album on August 18 titled Snow Angel. Listen to the title track. For more, check out Reneé Rapp's Zumic artist page.