Reneé Rapp Sets 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Snow Hard Feelings' tour in North America and Europe
by Francesco Marano

Published June 21, 2023

Reneé Rapp has announced tour dates for 2023 and 2024, billed as Snow Hard Feelings.

The newly planned concerts are set from September into March at venues across North America and Europe. The opening acts on select dates will be Alexander 23 and Towa Bird. Reneé will also perform at Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas.

When do Reneé Rapp 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and American Express cardmembers. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Reneé Rapp Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Reneé Rapp All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 15
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Sep 17
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at South Side Ballroom
South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX
Sep 18
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Sep 20
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 21
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Life is Beautiful at Downtown Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 25
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Sep 28
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Comerica Theatre
Comerica Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 30
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 2
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 5
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 6
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 7
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 10
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 11
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 13
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Oct 14
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 16
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 17
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Oct 18
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 21
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 22
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 24
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 25
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 27
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Anthem Washington
Anthem Washington Washington, DC
Oct 28
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Oct 30
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 2
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at The Great Hall
The Great Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 3
Reneé Rapp, Alexander 23, and Towa Bird at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Feb 13
Reneé Rapp at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 15
Reneé Rapp at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
Feb 16
Reneé Rapp at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Feb 19
Reneé Rapp at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 20
Reneé Rapp at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Feb 23
Reneé Rapp at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Feb 25
Reneé Rapp at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 28
Reneé Rapp at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 1
Reneé Rapp at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 4
Reneé Rapp at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland

For the most up-to-date information, follow Reneé Rapp on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Reneé will release a new album on August 18 titled Snow Angel. Listen to the title track. For more, check out Reneé Rapp's Zumic artist page.

