Reneé Rapp Sets 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Reneé Rapp has announced tour dates for 2023 and 2024, billed as Snow Hard Feelings.

The newly planned concerts are set from September into March at venues across North America and Europe. The opening acts on select dates will be Alexander 23 and Towa Bird. Reneé will also perform at Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas.

When do Reneé Rapp 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and American Express cardmembers. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Reneé Rapp All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Reneé Rapp on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Reneé will release a new album on August 18 titled Snow Angel. Listen to the title track. For more, check out Reneé Rapp's Zumic artist page.