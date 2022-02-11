REO Speedwagon & Styx Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Classic rockers REO Speedwagon and Styx have added dates to their Live & UnZoomed tour.

The co-headlining trek is scheduled to begin in May, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. The newly announced shows have been added in September. The opening act on all the new dates will be Loverboy, best known for their popular song "Working for the Weekend." Previously, REO Speedwagon announced headlining tour dates through America while Styx will begin a tour later this month extending into May.

When do REO Speedwagon and Styx 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 14. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

