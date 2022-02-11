View all results for 'alt'
REO Speedwagon & Styx Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45 shows for 'Live & UnZoomed' in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 11, 2022

Classic rockers REO Speedwagon and Styx have added dates to their Live & UnZoomed tour.

The co-headlining trek is scheduled to begin in May, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. The newly announced shows have been added in September. The opening act on all the new dates will be Loverboy, best known for their popular song "Working for the Weekend." Previously, REO Speedwagon announced headlining tour dates through America while Styx will begin a tour later this month extending into May.

When do REO Speedwagon and Styx 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 14. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

REO Speedwagon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 20
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 21
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Sep 16
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

REO Speedwagon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 16
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at Tony's Pizza Events Center
Tony's Pizza Events Center Salina, KS
Feb 18
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at Old National Events Plaza
Old National Events Plaza Evansville, IN
Feb 19
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr) Pikeville, KY
Feb 21
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at Freedom Hall Civic Center
Freedom Hall Civic Center Johnson City, TN
Feb 23
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at Five Flags Center
Five Flags Center Dubuque, IA
Feb 25
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at Mayo Civic Center Arena
Mayo Civic Center Arena Rochester, MN
Mar 11
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center Midland, TX
Mar 12
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at American Bank Center
American Bank Center Corpus Christi, TX
Mar 15
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at First Financial Music Hall at the Griffin
First Financial Music Hall at the Griffin El Dorado, AR
Mar 16
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at Rapides Parish Coliseum
Rapides Parish Coliseum Alexandria, LA
Mar 18
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at Baton Rouge River Center Theatre
Baton Rouge River Center Theatre Baton Rouge, LA
Mar 19
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at Thalia Mara Hall
Thalia Mara Hall Jackson, MS
Mar 25
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Centre for the Arts
Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Centre for the Arts Ivins, UT
Mar 26
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, CA
Apr 7
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Apr 8
North Carolina Azalea Festival - REO Speedwagon
North Carolina Azalea Festival - REO Speedwagon at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Apr 9
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at Macon City Auditorium
Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA
May 6
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at Nugget Casino Resort
Nugget Casino Resort Sparks, NV
May 7
Sammy Hagar & The Circle, and REO Speedwagon
Sammy Hagar & The Circle, and REO Speedwagon at Laughlin Event Center
Laughlin Event Center Laughlin, NV
May 31
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 1
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 3
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 4
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jun 7
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jun 8
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 10
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 11
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 13
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 14
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jun 17
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jun 18
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jun 19
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 8
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 9
Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Loverboy
Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Loverboy at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 12
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jul 13
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jul 15
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jul 16
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jul 19
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jul 20
Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Loverboy
Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Loverboy at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Jul 22
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Jul 23
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 24
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 5
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 6
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 8
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Aug 10
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 12
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 13
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 16
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 17
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 19
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 20
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 21
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 23
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon at The Avalon Ballroom At Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort
The Avalon Ballroom At Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Sep 3
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at AMSOIL Arena
AMSOIL Arena Duluth, MN
Sep 4
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Sep 6
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at TaxSlayer Center
TaxSlayer Center Moline, IL
Sep 9
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Sep 10
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Sep 13
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Sep 14
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Sep 16
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Sep 17
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Sep 18
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Darling's Waterfront Pavilion Bangor, ME

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following the bands on their social media accounts in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

For more, check out the REO Speedwagon and Styx Zumic artist pages.

