REO Speedwagon Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Las Vegas residency, with Rick Springfield
by Francesco Marano

Published December 11, 2023

Classic rockers REO Speedwagon added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as An Evening of Hi Infidelity... And More, six new Las Vegas shows are planned in May and October. According to a press release, the band will perform, "1981's diamond award-certified, chart-topping album cover-to-cover each night, plus historical and acoustic interludes, concluding with a set of hits & fan favorites."

In March, REO Speedwagon will team up with Rick Springfield for a North American co-headlining tour.

When do REO Speedwagon 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales for Artist begin December 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is REOROCKS. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

REO Speedwagon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 20
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Mar 22
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Mar 23
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Florence Center
Florence Center Florence, SC
Mar 26
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Salem Civic Center
Salem Civic Center Salem, VA
Mar 27
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Mar 29
REO Speedwagon at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium Spartanburg, SC
Mar 30
REO Speedwagon at Township Auditorium
Township Auditorium Columbia, SC
May 3
REO Speedwagon at EACC Fine Arts Center
EACC Fine Arts Center Forrest City, AR
May 8
REO Speedwagon at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 10
REO Speedwagon at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 11
REO Speedwagon at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 2
REO Speedwagon at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 4
REO Speedwagon at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 5
REO Speedwagon at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow REO Speedwagon on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the REO Speedwagon Zumic artist page.

seating chart