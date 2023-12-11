REO Speedwagon Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Classic rockers REO Speedwagon added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as An Evening of Hi Infidelity... And More, six new Las Vegas shows are planned in May and October. According to a press release, the band will perform, "1981's diamond award-certified, chart-topping album cover-to-cover each night, plus historical and acoustic interludes, concluding with a set of hits & fan favorites."

In March, REO Speedwagon will team up with Rick Springfield for a North American co-headlining tour.

When do REO Speedwagon 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales for Artist begin December 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is REOROCKS. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

