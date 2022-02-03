Rex Orange County Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rex Orange County has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Who Cares? The LP is scheduled for release on March 11.

The newly announced North American concerts are set in May and June, making stops at large-scale venues coast to coast. The British artist also has a handful of dates scheduled for England, Ireland, and Scotland over the course of five weeks in July and August. Previously, Rex Orange County revealed that he will appear at Sweden's Lollapalooza festival in July. The last time Rex toured regularly was in the early part of 2020 before the pandemic shut down the touring industry.

When do Rex Orange County 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

