Rex Orange County Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40 dates for the 'Who Cares?' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 3, 2022

Rex Orange County has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Who Cares? The LP is scheduled for release on March 11.

The newly announced North American concerts are set in May and June, making stops at large-scale venues coast to coast. The British artist also has a handful of dates scheduled for England, Ireland, and Scotland over the course of five weeks in July and August. Previously, Rex Orange County revealed that he will appear at Sweden's Lollapalooza festival in July. The last time Rex toured regularly was in the early part of 2020 before the pandemic shut down the touring industry.

Rex Orange County Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 14
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Rex Orange County All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 4
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at FPL Solar Amphitheater
FPL Solar Amphitheater Miami, FL
May 5
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
May 7
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Chastain Park
Chastain Park Atlanta, GA
May 8
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
May 10
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Pier Six Pavilion
Pier Six Pavilion Baltimore, MD
May 11
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
May 13
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
May 14
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
May 16
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
May 18
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Mardi Gras World
Mardi Gras World New Orleans, LA
May 19
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
May 20
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
May 22
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
May 23
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
May 25
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 27
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
May 28
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
May 29
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Jun 1
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Jun 4
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jun 5
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Jun 7
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Jun 8
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at PNE Amphitheatre
PNE Amphitheatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 9
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Jun 11
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Jun 13
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jun 16
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jun 17
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at BMO Harris Pavilion
BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Jun 18
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 20
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 21
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 22
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 24
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jun 25
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester, MI
Jun 26
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Lollapalooza Stockholm
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 7
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Castlefield Bowl
Castlefield Bowl Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 15
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Iveagh Gardens
Iveagh Gardens Dublin, Ireland
Aug 2
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at The Galvanizers Yard
The Galvanizers Yard Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 3
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at The Galvanizers Yard
The Galvanizers Yard Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 13
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County at Gunnersbury Park
Gunnersbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
When do Rex Orange County 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Rex Orange County on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Rex Orange County's Zumic artist page.

artists
Rex Orange County
genres
Alt Hip Hop Indie Pop Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County
May
14
Rex Orange County
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
