Rhiannon Giddens Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info



Photo by Ebru Yildiz

This week, singer-songwriter and banjo prodigy Rhiannon Giddens added 2023 and 2024 tour dates.

The newly planned headlining shows are set at North American venues in September and October of 2023 and March and April of 2024. This week, Rhiannon will begin a brief tour through the UK before coming back to the States for headlining and festival performances.

When do Rhiannon Giddens 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales for VIP packages begin May 16. American Express cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rhiannon Giddens All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rhiannon Giddens on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Rhiannon plans to release a new album on August 18 titled You're The One. Listen to the title track, which the singer wrote after her son's birth. For more, check out the Rhiannon Giddens Zumic artist page.