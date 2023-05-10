View all results for 'alt'
Rhiannon Giddens Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New shows and album on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 10, 2023

Photo by Ebru Yildiz

This week, singer-songwriter and banjo prodigy Rhiannon Giddens added 2023 and 2024 tour dates.

The newly planned headlining shows are set at North American venues in September and October of 2023 and March and April of 2024. This week, Rhiannon will begin a brief tour through the UK before coming back to the States for headlining and festival performances.

When do Rhiannon Giddens 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales for VIP packages begin May 16. American Express cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rhiannon Giddens Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 16
Rhiannon Giddens at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jul 9
Silkroad Ensemble and Rhiannon Giddens at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Cancelled
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark, NJ

Rhiannon Giddens All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 11
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi at Union Chapel
Union Chapel London, England, United Kingdom
May 12
Norfolk & Norwich Festival - Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi at Saint Andrews & Blackfriars Hall
Saint Andrews & Blackfriars Hall Norwich, England, United Kingdom
May 13
Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi and Philippa Zawe at Birmingham Town Hall
Birmingham Town Hall Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 14
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi at Saffron Hall
Saffron Hall Saffron Walden, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Our Common Nature: An Appalachian Celebration at World's Fair Park
World's Fair Park Knoxville, TN
May 27
Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson and Dirk Powell at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Ojai Festival at Ojai, CA
Ojai, CA Ojai, CA
Jul 6
Festival dei Due Mondi - Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi at Piazza del Duomo Spoleto
Piazza del Duomo Spoleto Spoleto, Umbria, Italy
Jul 12
Umbria Jazz - Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi and Snarky Puppy at Arena Santa Giuliana
Arena Santa Giuliana Perugia, Umbria, Italy
Jul 17
Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi and Christian McBride at Wigmore Hall
Wigmore Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 13
Rhiannon Giddens and Adia Victoria at Hancher Auditorium
Hancher Auditorium Iowa City, IA
Sep 14
Rhiannon Giddens and Adia Victoria at The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries
The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries St. Louis, MO
Sep 15
Rhiannon Giddens and Adia Victoria at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 17
Rhiannon Giddens and Charly Lowry at Athenaeum Theatre
Athenaeum Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 18
Rhiannon Giddens and Charly Lowry at Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI
Sep 19
Rhiannon Giddens and Adia Victoria at St. Cecilia Music Center
St. Cecilia Music Center Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 20
Rhiannon Giddens and Adia Victoria at Koerner Hall
Koerner Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 22
Rhiannon Giddens and Adia Victoria at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
FreshGrass MASS MoCa Festival at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
Sep 23
Rhiannon Giddens and Adia Victoria at Collins Center for the Arts
Collins Center for the Arts Orono, ME
Sep 26
Rhiannon Giddens and Adia Victoria at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Sep 27
Rhiannon Giddens and Adia Victoria at The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center
The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center College Park, MD
Sep 28
Rhiannon Giddens and Adia Victoria at Carolina Theater - Greensboro
Carolina Theater - Greensboro Greensboro, NC
Sep 30
Rhiannon Giddens and Adia Victoria at Kenan Auditorium, UNCW
Kenan Auditorium, UNCW Wilmington, NC
Oct 1
Rhiannon Giddens and The Legendary Ingramettes at Modlin Arts Center
Modlin Arts Center Richmond, VA
Oct 2
Rhiannon Giddens and Charly Lowry at Paramount Theater
Paramount Theater Charlottesville, VA
Nov 5
Silkroad Ensemble and Rhiannon Giddens at George Mason Center For The Arts - Concert Hall
George Mason Center For The Arts - Concert Hall Fairfax, VA
Nov 17
Silkroad Ensemble and Rhiannon Giddens at Zellerbach Hall
Zellerbach Hall Berkeley, CA
Feb 21
Rhiannon Giddens at London Barbican
London Barbican GB, England, United Kingdom
Mar 16
Rhiannon Giddens at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 25
Rhiannon Giddens at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles
Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Jul 9
Silkroad Ensemble and Rhiannon Giddens at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Cancelled
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark, NJ

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rhiannon Giddens on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Rhiannon plans to release a new album on August 18 titled You're The One. Listen to the title track, which the singer wrote after her son's birth. For more, check out the Rhiannon Giddens Zumic artist page.

