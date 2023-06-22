Rick Astley Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

English musician Rick Astley has added 2023 and 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in the UK in November, February, and March. The opening acts on select dates will be Belinda Carlisle, The Feeling, and more that will be announced at a later date. Rick also has festival performances on his calendar in the coming months.

Rick plans to release a new album on October 6 titled Are We There Yet? Listen to the new song "Dippin My Feet."

When do Rick Astley 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

