Rick Astley Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining UK concerts; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 22, 2023

English musician Rick Astley has added 2023 and 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in the UK in November, February, and March. The opening acts on select dates will be Belinda Carlisle, The Feeling, and more that will be announced at a later date. Rick also has festival performances on his calendar in the coming months.

Rick plans to release a new album on October 6 titled Are We There Yet? Listen to the new song "Dippin My Feet."

Rick Astley All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 27
to
Jul 30
Kendal Calling at Lowther Deer Park
Lowther Deer Park Lowther, England, United Kingdom
Aug 3
to
Aug 5
Paloznaki Jazzpiknik 2023 at Paloznaki Jazzpiknik
Paloznaki Jazzpiknik Paloznak, Hungary
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
The Big Feastival 2023 at Churchill Heath Farm
Churchill Heath Farm Kingham, England, United Kingdom
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
CarFest South 2023 at Laverstoke Park Farm
Laverstoke Park Farm Overton, England, United Kingdom
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Electric Picnic at Stradbally Hall
Stradbally Hall Stradbally, County Laois, Ireland
Nov 1
Rick Astley and The Feeling at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Rick Astley and The Feeling at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 22
Rick Astley and Belinda Carlisle at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 23
Rick Astley and Belinda Carlisle at Utilita Arena Newcastle
Utilita Arena Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Feb 24
Rick Astley at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Feb 26
Rick Astley and Belinda Carlisle at Cardiff International Arena
Cardiff International Arena Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Feb 27
Rick Astley and Belinda Carlisle at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 29
Rick Astley and Belinda Carlisle at Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Mar 1
Rick Astley and Belinda Carlisle at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 2
Rick Astley and Belinda Carlisle at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
When do Rick Astley 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rick Astley on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Rick Astley's Zumic artist page.

