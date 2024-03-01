Rick Springfield Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Singer-songwriter Rick Springfield added 2024 tour dates to his schedule. Two May shows in Indiana and Michigan were announced.
Rick has 25+ shows in his upcoming calendar, including solo dates and March concerts opening for REO Speedwagon and with Richard Marx.
Mar 10
Mar 11
Mar 12
Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center The Villages, FL
Mar 13
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL
Mar 20
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Mar 22
REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, and Dauzat St. Marie at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Mar 23
Florence Center Florence, SC
Mar 26
Salem Civic Center Salem, VA
Mar 27
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Apr 23
Apr 24
Apr 25
May 2
Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel Morton, MN
May 4
Avalon Events Center Fargo, ND
May 10
Golden Nugget Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA
May 11
IP Casino Resort And Spa Biloxi, MS
May 24
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
May 25
Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds New Buffalo, MI
Jun 22
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Jul 18
M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD
Jul 19
Clearfield County Fair Clearfield, PA
Jul 20
Fraze Pavilion Kettering, OH
Sep 5
Merrill Auditorium Portland, ME
Sep 6
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts Burlington, VT
When do Rick Springfield 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Rick Springfield on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service
For more, check out Rick Springfield's Zumic artist page.