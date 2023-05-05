View all results for 'alt'
Rick Springfield Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'I Want My 80's Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 5, 2023

Veteran musician Rick Springfield has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as I Want My 80's, the newly planned concerts are set in August and September at North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be The Hooters, Paul Young, and / or Tommy Tutone. Rick returns to touring later this month.

Rick Springfield All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 10
Rick Springfield at Ellen Eccles Theatre
Ellen Eccles Theatre Logan, UT
May 11
Rick Springfield at Union High School Theater
Union High School Theater Roosevelt, UT
May 13
Rick Springfield at Cox Auditorium
Cox Auditorium St. George, UT
May 18
Rick Springfield at Motorcity Casino Hotel
Motorcity Casino Hotel Detroit, MI
May 19
Rick Springfield at Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom
Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom Cincinnati, OH
May 24
Rick Springfield and Tommy Tutone at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 26
Rick Springfield at Thrasher-Horne Center For The Arts
Thrasher-Horne Center For The Arts Orange Park, FL
May 28
Rick Springfield at Epcot American Gardens
Epcot American Gardens Orlando, FL
May 29
Rick Springfield at Epcot American Gardens
Epcot American Gardens Orlando, FL
Jun 9
Rick Springfield at Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheatre
Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheatre Peachtree City, GA
Jun 10
Rick Springfield at Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater
Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater Woodstock, GA
Jun 22
Rick Springfield and Tommy Tutone at Philip S. Miller Park Amphitheater
Philip S. Miller Park Amphitheater Castle Rock, CO
Jun 23
Rick Springfield at Isleta Resort & Casino
Isleta Resort & Casino Albuquerque, NM
Jun 24
Rick Springfield at Edgewater Casino
Edgewater Casino Laughlin, Nevada
Jul 20
to
Jul 22
Moondance Rock Music Weekend at Moondance Events
Moondance Events Walker, MN
Jul 27
Rick Springfield at Ozark Empire Fair
Ozark Empire Fair Springfield, MO
Jul 31
Rick Springfield at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater Madison, WI
Aug 1
Rick Springfield at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 2
Rick Springfield at Marathon County Fairgrounds
Marathon County Fairgrounds Wausau, WI
Aug 4
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, Paul Young and The Hooters at The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre Youngstown, Ohio
Aug 5
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, Paul Young and The Hooters at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 6
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, Paul Young and The Hooters at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 9
Rick Springfield at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Aug 11
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, Paul Young and The Hooters at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA
Aug 12
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, Paul Young and The Hooters at Etess Arena
Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 13
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, Paul Young and The Hooters at Lynn Auditorium
Lynn Auditorium Lynn, MA
Aug 19
Rick Springfield at L'auberge Du Lac Casino And Resort
L'auberge Du Lac Casino And Resort Lake Charles, LA
Aug 20
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, Paul Young and The Hooters at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Aug 22
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, Paul Young and The Hooters at Cook's Garage
Cook's Garage Lubbock, TX
Aug 23
Rick Springfield at The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 25
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone and Paul Young at The Amp at Log Still
The Amp at Log Still New Haven, KY
Aug 26
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone and Paul Young at State Theatre - Bay City
State Theatre - Bay City Bay City, MI
Aug 27
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone and Paul Young at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Decatur, IL
Aug 29
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, Paul Young and The Hooters at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 30
Rick Springfield at Astro Theater (NE)
Astro Theater (NE) La Vista, NE
Aug 31
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, Paul Young and The Hooters at RiverEdge Park
RiverEdge Park Aurora, IL
Sep 6
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, and The Hooters at Marymoor Live
Marymoor Live Redmond, WA
Sep 7
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, and The Hooters at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 8
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, Paul Young and The Hooters at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Sep 10
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, Paul Young and The Hooters at Redding Civic Auditorium
Redding Civic Auditorium Redding, CA
Sep 12
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, and The Hooters at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Sep 13
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, and The Hooters at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Sep 14
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, and The Hooters at Mechanics Bank Theater
Mechanics Bank Theater Bakersfield, CA
Sep 16
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, John Waite and The Hooters at Ironstone Amphitheatre at Ironstone Vineyards
Ironstone Amphitheatre at Ironstone Vineyards Murphys, CA
Sep 17
Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone, and The Hooters at Warnors Theatre
Warnors Theatre Fresno, CA
Oct 5
to
Oct 9
Rick Springfield Fan Getaway at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana Punta Cana, La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
When do Rick Springfield 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rick Springfield on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

On May 12, Rick will release an album that has been in the vault for almost fifty years titled Springfield. For more, check out Rick Springfield's Zumic artist page.

