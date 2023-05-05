Rick Springfield Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Veteran musician Rick Springfield has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as I Want My 80's, the newly planned concerts are set in August and September at North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be The Hooters, Paul Young, and / or Tommy Tutone. Rick returns to touring later this month.

Rick Springfield All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Rick Springfield 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rick Springfield on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

On May 12, Rick will release an album that has been in the vault for almost fifty years titled Springfield. For more, check out Rick Springfield's Zumic artist page.