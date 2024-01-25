Rick Wakeman Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Keyboardist and Yes legend Rick Wakeman added 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

The new dates added this week are happening in the USA, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and Brasil. Next month, Rick begins a previously announced tour through the UK. More dates are expected to be announced later, as well.

Billed as his Final Solo Tour, Rick "has decided that after a career spanning over 50 years, he is calling a halt to lengthy American one-man show tours, in order to concentrate on composing, recording and collaborating with other musicians. Wakeman's website also shares, "on these shows Rick will be premiering a brand new piece of music, 'Yessonata,' a 30-minute instrumental work featuring YES themes and melodies, woven into sonata form."

Rick Wakeman All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Rick Wakeman 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Keyboards. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rick Wakeman on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

