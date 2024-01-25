View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Rick Wakeman Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Final Solo Tour' in the UK and Americas
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 25, 2024

Keyboardist and Yes legend Rick Wakeman added 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

The new dates added this week are happening in the USA, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and Brasil. Next month, Rick begins a previously announced tour through the UK. More dates are expected to be announced later, as well.

Billed as his Final Solo Tour, Rick "has decided that after a career spanning over 50 years, he is calling a halt to lengthy American one-man show tours, in order to concentrate on composing, recording and collaborating with other musicians. Wakeman's website also shares, "on these shows Rick will be premiering a brand new piece of music, 'Yessonata,' a 30-minute instrumental work featuring YES themes and melodies, woven into sonata form."

Rick Wakeman Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 19
Rick Wakeman at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Mar 20
Rick Wakeman at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Mar 22
Rick Wakeman at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Mar 26
Rick Wakeman at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ

Rick Wakeman All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 15
Rick Wakeman at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 17
Rick Wakeman at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Feb 18
Rick Wakeman at Bridgewater Hall
Bridgewater Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 20
Rick Wakeman at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
Feb 23
Rick Wakeman at Symphony Hall
Symphony Hall Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 24
Rick Wakeman at York Barbican Centre
York Barbican Centre York, England, United Kingdom
Feb 25
Rick Wakeman at Glasshouse International Centre for Music - Sage 1
Glasshouse International Centre for Music - Sage 1 Gateshead, England, United Kingdom
Feb 27
Rick Wakeman at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane
Theatre Royal, Drury Lane London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 28
Rick Wakeman at Bristol Beacon
Bristol Beacon Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
Rick Wakeman at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Mar 20
Rick Wakeman at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Mar 22
Rick Wakeman at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Mar 23
Rick Wakeman at Scottish Rite Auditorium - Oaklyn
Scottish Rite Auditorium - Oaklyn Collingswood, NJ
Mar 24
Rick Wakeman at Tupelo Music Hall
Tupelo Music Hall Derry, NH
Mar 26
Rick Wakeman at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Mar 27
Rick Wakeman at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Mar 28
Rick Wakeman at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Mar 29
Rick Wakeman at The Egg Center for the Performing Arts
The Egg Center for the Performing Arts Albany, NY
Apr 3
Rick Wakeman at Auditorio BlackBerry
Auditorio BlackBerry Mexico City, Mexico
Apr 6
Rick Wakeman at Teatro Teleton
Teatro Teleton Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Apr 9
Rick Wakeman at Teatro Gran Rex - Avenida Corrientes
Teatro Gran Rex - Avenida Corrientes Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Apr 11
Rick Wakeman at Salão de Atos da PUCRS
Salão de Atos da PUCRS Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil
Apr 12
Rick Wakeman at Tokio Marine Hall
Tokio Marine Hall São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Apr 14
Rick Wakeman at Centro de Convencoes Ulysses Guimaraes
Centro de Convencoes Ulysses Guimaraes Brasília, DF, Brazil
Apr 15
Rick Wakeman at Opera de Arame
Opera de Arame Curitiba, PR, Brazil
When do Rick Wakeman 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Keyboards. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rick Wakeman on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Rick Wakeman's Zumic artist page.

1
220
artists
Rick Wakeman
genres
Classic Rock Prog Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Rick Wakeman
Rick Wakeman
Mar
19
Rick Wakeman
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Mar
20
Rick Wakeman
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Mar
26
Rick Wakeman
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart