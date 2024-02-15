Ride Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, English rock band Ride announced 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned at concert halls and theatres across North America, the UK, and Ireland from May into September. These are in addition to festival performances ahead in Spain and Japan.

Ride have also been working on their next album, titled Interplay, which is set for release on March 29. So far, they have released a couple of advance singles: "Last Frontier" and "Peace Sign."

Ride All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Ride 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

