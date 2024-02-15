View all results for 'alt'
Ride Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in North America, UK, Ireland; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 15, 2024

This week, English rock band Ride announced 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned at concert halls and theatres across North America, the UK, and Ireland from May into September. These are in addition to festival performances ahead in Spain and Japan.

Ride have also been working on their next album, titled Interplay, which is set for release on March 29. So far, they have released a couple of advance singles: "Last Frontier" and "Peace Sign."

Ride All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 11
Ride at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
May 13
Ride and Karma Glider at Theatre Fairmount
Theatre Fairmount Montréal, QC, Canada
May 14
Ride at The Concert Hall
The Concert Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 15
Ride at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
May 16
Ride at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
May 17
Ride at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
May 19
Ride at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
May 22
Ride at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
May 23
Ride at McMenamin's Mission Theater
McMenamin's Mission Theater Portland, OR
May 25
Ride at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jul 4
to
Jul 6
Vida Festival at Camí de la Masia D'en Cabanyes
Camí de la Masia D'en Cabanyes Vilanova i la Geltrú, CT, Spain
Jul 26
to
Jul 28
Fuji Rock Festival at Naeba ski resort
Naeba ski resort Minamiuonuma-gun, Niigata-ken, Japan
Sep 2
Ride at Limelight Belfast
Limelight Belfast Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Sep 3
Ride at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Sep 4
Ride at Cyprus Avenue
Cyprus Avenue Cork, County Cork, Ireland
Sep 6
Ride at Leadmill
Leadmill South Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Sep 7
Ride at Boiler Shop
Boiler Shop Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Sep 8
Ride at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 10
Ride at Camp and Furnace
Camp and Furnace Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Sep 12
Ride at Leeds Beckett Student Union
Leeds Beckett Student Union Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Sep 13
Ride at New Century Hall
New Century Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 14
Ride at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Sep 16
Ride at Princess Pavilion
Princess Pavilion Falmouth, England, United Kingdom
Sep 17
Ride at Portsmouth Guildhall
Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
Sep 18
Ride at Chalk, Brighton
Chalk, Brighton Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Sep 20
Ride at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 21
Ride at The Wulfrun at The Halls
The Wulfrun at The Halls Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Sep 22
Ride at Cambridge Junction
Cambridge Junction Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
When do Ride 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ride on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ride's Zumic artist page.

