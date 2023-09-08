View all results for 'alt'
Riley Green Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ shows with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 8, 2023

Country artist Riley Green announced 2024 tour dates, in conjunction with his upcoming album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo.

The new concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from late February into early June. The opening acts on select dates will be Tracy Lawrence and / or Ella Langley. Ain’t My Last Rodeo is scheduled for release on October 13.

When do Riley Green 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin September 12. Spotify, TikTok, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Riley Green All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 21
Tampa Pig Jig at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park
Julian B Lane Riverfront Park Tampa, FL
Feb 22
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr) Pikeville, KY
Feb 23
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Feb 24
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Feb 29
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Mar 1
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Von Braun Center
Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Mar 2
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Show Me Center
Show Me Center Cape Girardeau, MO
Mar 7
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Salem Civic Center
Salem Civic Center Salem, VA
Mar 8
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Mar 9
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at First National Bank Arena
First National Bank Arena Jonesboro, AR
Mar 21
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Mar 22
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Baton Rouge River Center Theatre
Baton Rouge River Center Theatre Baton Rouge, LA
Mar 23
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 4
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Macon Amphitheater
Macon Amphitheater Macon, GA
Apr 5
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Southaven, MS
Apr 6
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Apr 18
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Apr 19
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Apr 20
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Apr 25
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Apr 26
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Apr 27
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
May 1
Riley Green and Ella Langley at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
May 3
Riley Green and Ella Langley at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
May 9
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at City National Civic Auditorium
City National Civic Auditorium San Jose, CA
May 10
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Dignity Health Event Center
Dignity Health Event Center Bakersfield, CA
May 11
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 16
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at BECU Live Outdoor Venue
BECU Live Outdoor Venue Airway Heights, WA
May 17
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Angel of the Winds Arena
Angel of the Winds Arena Everett, WA
May 18
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
May 21
Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and Ella Langley at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 30
Riley Green and Ella Langley at Steelhouse
Steelhouse Omaha, NE
May 31
Riley Green and Ella Langley at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
Jun 1
Riley Green and Ella Langley at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Riley Green on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Riley Green's Zumic artist page.

