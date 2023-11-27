Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band added 2024 tour dates.

Six new shows are planned in May and June at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada. The legendary Beatle and his band are also playing two previously announced June concerts in Mexico. The All Starr Band currently consists of Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham, and Gregg Bissonette.

When do Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for Artist begin November 28. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

In related news, last month Ringo's old group released "Now And Then" — what Paul McCartney has called "the last Beatles song."

