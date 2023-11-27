View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Six shows in Las Vegas; two in Mexico
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 27, 2023

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band added 2024 tour dates.

Six new shows are planned in May and June at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada. The legendary Beatle and his band are also playing two previously announced June concerts in Mexico. The All Starr Band currently consists of Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham, and Gregg Bissonette.

When do Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for Artist begin November 28. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ringo Starr All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 22
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 25
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 26
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 29
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 31
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jun 1
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jun 5
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at National Auditorium
National Auditorium Secc Del Bosque De Chapultepec, Mexico
Jun 6
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at National Auditorium
National Auditorium Secc Del Bosque De Chapultepec, Mexico

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ringo Starr on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

In related news, last month Ringo's old group released "Now And Then" — what Paul McCartney has called "the last Beatles song."

For more, check out the Ringo Starr Zumic artist page.

1
760
artists
Ringo Starr
genres
Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Ringo Starr
Ringo Starr
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 8, 2023
Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket P...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Ringo Starr
2
2079
image for article Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 11, 2022
Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket P...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Ringo Starr
2
2183
image for article Ringo Starr Adds 2019-2020 Tour Dates With His All Starr Band: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
November 6, 2019
Ringo Starr Adds 2019-2020 Tour Dates With His All Starr Band: Ti...
Tickets Classic Rock Folk Rock Pop Rock Edgar Winter Ringo Starr The Avett Brothers
3
4110
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart