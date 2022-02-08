View all results for 'alt'
Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Reschedule 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Back on the road with new band lineup
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 8, 2022

When COVID-19 put the worldwide concert industry on indefinite hold, Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band had to postpone their shows. Now that restrictions are easing and vaccines available, the legendary Beatles drummer has announced rescheduled 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced concerts are in May and June, making stops at large-scale venues in America and Canada. In June, Ringo will be joined by The Avett Brothers. Backing the Beatles legend is a new formation of The All Starr Band featuring Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and newest member Edgar Winter.

Ringo Starr All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 27
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Casino Rama Entertainment Center
Casino Rama Entertainment Center Orillia, ON, Canada
May 28
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Casino Rama Entertainment Center
Casino Rama Entertainment Center Orillia, ON, Canada
May 30
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
May 31
Ringo Starr
Ringo Starr at Paramount Theatre
Cancelled
Paramount Theatre Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 2
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band and The Avett Brothers
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band and The Avett Brothers at Wang Theater At The Boch Center
Wang Theater At The Boch Center Boston, MA
Jun 3
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts Worcester, MA
Jun 4
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band and The Avett Brothers
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band and The Avett Brothers at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jun 6
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 7
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 8
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 10
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Count Basie Theatre
Count Basie Theatre Red Bank, NJ
Jun 11
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at State Theatre Center for the Arts Easton
State Theatre Center for the Arts Easton Easton, PA
Jun 12
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence Performing Arts Center Providence, RI
Jun 14
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric
Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric Baltimore, MD
Jun 15
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric
Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric Baltimore, MD
Jun 17
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Tanglewood
Tanglewood Lenox, MA
Jun 18
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 19
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 21
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VA
Jun 22
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta, GA
Jun 24
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jun 25
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Jun 26
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
When do Ringo Starr 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all the shows are now on sale. Tickets purchased previously for the rescheduled concerts will still be valid. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

We recommend following Ringo Starr on social media and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

In 2019, Ringo released an album titled What's My Name. For more, check out the Ringo Starr Zumic artist page.

