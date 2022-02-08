Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Reschedule 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

When COVID-19 put the worldwide concert industry on indefinite hold, Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band had to postpone their shows. Now that restrictions are easing and vaccines available, the legendary Beatles drummer has announced rescheduled 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced concerts are in May and June, making stops at large-scale venues in America and Canada. In June, Ringo will be joined by The Avett Brothers. Backing the Beatles legend is a new formation of The All Starr Band featuring Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and newest member Edgar Winter.

Ringo Starr All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Ringo Starr 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all the shows are now on sale. Tickets purchased previously for the rescheduled concerts will still be valid. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

In 2019, Ringo released an album titled What's My Name. For more, check out the Ringo Starr Zumic artist page.