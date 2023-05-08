Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band have added 2023 tour dates.
The legendary Beatle and his band's newly planned North American concerts are set in September and October. Later this month, Ringo heads back out on the road, focusing on the western United States. One significant change to the All Starr Band lineup is that Edgar Winter will be re-joining the group in place of Gregg Rolie. Winter had previously been in the band from 2006 to 2011. He joins Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham, and Gregg Bissonette.
When do Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales for VIP packages, Chase cardmember, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin May 10. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Ringo Starr All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 19
Pechanga Resort and Casino
Temecula, CA
May 20
Celebrity Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
May 21
Celebrity Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
May 23
Terrace Theater - Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center
Long Beach, CA
May 24
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
May 26
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
May 27
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
May 28
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
May 30
Findlay Toyota Center, formerly Prescott Valley Event Center
Prescott Valley, AZ
May 31
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Jun 2
Cuthbert Amphitheater
Eugene, OR
Jun 3
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Jun 4
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Woodinville, WA
Jun 6
Bellco Theatre
Denver, CO
Jun 7
Pikes Peak Center
Colorado Springs, CO
Jun 9
Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Lincoln, CA
Jun 11
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Jun 13
Eccles Theater
Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 15
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 16
Vina Robles Amphitheater
Paso Robles, CA
Jun 17
San Jose Civic
San Jose, CA
Sep 17
Toyota Arena - Ontario
Ontario, CA
Sep 19
Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Tucson, AZ
Sep 20
Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho, NM
Sep 22
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Sep 23
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Saint Louis
St. Louis, MO
Sep 24
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Sep 26
Coachmen Park
Clearwater, FL
Sep 27
Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Sep 29
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Sep 30
Miller High Life Theatre
Milwaukee, WI
Oct 1
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Prior Lake, MN
Oct 3
DeVos Performance Hall
Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 5
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Oct 6
Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
New Buffalo, MI
Oct 7
Masonic Temple Theatre
Detroit, MI
Oct 9
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
Oct 10
Wexner Center Mershon Auditorium
Columbus, OH
Oct 12
Simmons Bank Arena
North Little Rock, AR
Oct 13
Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Thackerville, OK
Sep 29
Cancelled
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Prior Lake, MN
For the most up-to-date information, follow Ringo Starr on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Last year, Ringo released an album titled EP3. Check out the music video for "Everyone and Everything." For more, check out the Ringo Starr Zumic artist page.
Editor's note: This article was updated on May 8, 2023 at 1:07 pm ET.