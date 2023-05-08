View all results for 'alt'
Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 8, 2023

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band have added 2023 tour dates.

The legendary Beatle and his band's newly planned North American concerts are set in September and October. Later this month, Ringo heads back out on the road, focusing on the western United States. One significant change to the All Starr Band lineup is that Edgar Winter will be re-joining the group in place of Gregg Rolie. Winter had previously been in the band from 2006 to 2011. He joins Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham, and Gregg Bissonette.

When do Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales for VIP packages, Chase cardmember, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin May 10. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ringo Starr All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 19
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Pechanga Resort and Casino
Pechanga Resort and Casino Temecula, CA
May 20
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 21
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 23
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Terrace Theater - Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center
Terrace Theater - Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center Long Beach, CA
May 24
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 26
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 27
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 28
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
May 30
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Findlay Toyota Center, formerly Prescott Valley Event Center
Findlay Toyota Center, formerly Prescott Valley Event Center Prescott Valley, AZ
May 31
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Jun 2
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Cuthbert Amphitheater
Cuthbert Amphitheater Eugene, OR
Jun 3
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jun 4
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Jun 6
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Bellco Theatre
Bellco Theatre Denver, CO
Jun 7
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Pikes Peak Center
Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs, CO
Jun 9
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Jun 11
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Jun 13
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Eccles Theater
Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 15
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 16
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Jun 17
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Sep 17
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
Sep 19
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Linda Ronstadt Music Hall Tucson, AZ
Sep 20
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho Events Center Rio Rancho, NM
Sep 22
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Sep 23
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Saint Louis
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Saint Louis St. Louis, MO
Sep 24
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 26
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Coachmen Park
Coachmen Park Clearwater, FL
Sep 27
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 29
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Sep 30
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Oct 1
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Oct 3
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at DeVos Performance Hall
DeVos Performance Hall Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 5
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 6
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds New Buffalo, MI
Oct 7
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Oct 9
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Oct 10
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Wexner Center Mershon Auditorium
Wexner Center Mershon Auditorium Columbus, OH
Oct 12
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Oct 13
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort Thackerville, OK
Sep 29
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Cancelled
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ringo Starr on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Last year, Ringo released an album titled EP3. Check out the music video for "Everyone and Everything." For more, check out the Ringo Starr Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: This article was updated on May 8, 2023 at 1:07 pm ET.

artists
Ringo Starr
genres
Classic Rock Pop Rock
