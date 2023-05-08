Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band have added 2023 tour dates.

The legendary Beatle and his band's newly planned North American concerts are set in September and October. Later this month, Ringo heads back out on the road, focusing on the western United States. One significant change to the All Starr Band lineup is that Edgar Winter will be re-joining the group in place of Gregg Rolie. Winter had previously been in the band from 2006 to 2011. He joins Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham, and Gregg Bissonette.

When do Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales for VIP packages, Chase cardmember, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin May 10. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ringo Starr All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ringo Starr on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Last year, Ringo released an album titled EP3. Check out the music video for "Everyone and Everything." For more, check out the Ringo Starr Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: This article was updated on May 8, 2023 at 1:07 pm ET.