Rise Against Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Billy Talent, Pennywise, and Rotting Out
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 13, 2021

Rise Against have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent album, Nowhere Generation.

Ten newly announced North American concerts are set in April. The opening acts will be an exciting lineup featuring punk vets Pennywise and Rotting Out. In addition to these shows, Rise Against will be back on the road in early April opening for Billy Talent and have plans to tour Europe in June. The Chicago punk rock band will also appear at a number of American and European music festivals in 2022.

When do Rise Against 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is NOWHEREGENERATION. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your punk on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Rise Against All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 1
Billy Talent and Rise Against
Billy Talent and Rise Against at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Apr 3
Billy Talent and Rise Against
Billy Talent and Rise Against at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Apr 4
Billy Talent and Rise Against
Billy Talent and Rise Against at TD Place Stadium (formerly Frank Clair Stadium)
TD Place Stadium (formerly Frank Clair Stadium) Ottawa, ON, Canada
Apr 6
Billy Talent and Rise Against
Billy Talent and Rise Against at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 7
Billy Talent, Rise Against, and Nobro
Billy Talent, Rise Against, and Nobro at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Apr 8
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Apr 10
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Apr 12
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Apr 13
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out at Skyway Theater
Skyway Theater Minneapolis, MN
Apr 14
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Apr 16
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out at Big Four Building
Big Four Building Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 17
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out at Edmonton Convention Centre
Edmonton Convention Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 19
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Apr 21
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out at Redding Civic Auditorium
Redding Civic Auditorium Redding, CA
Apr 22
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out
Rise Against, Pennywise, and Rotting Out at Rabobank Arena Theater & Convention Center
Rabobank Arena Theater & Convention Center Bakersfield, CA
May 19
to
May 22
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
Jun 8
Rise Against
Rise Against at Výstaviště Praha
Výstaviště Praha Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Greenfield Festival
Greenfield Festival at Interlaken, Switzerland
Interlaken, Switzerland Interlaken, BE, Switzerland
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Download Festival 2022
Download Festival 2022 at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Rise Against
Rise Against at Budapest Park
Budapest Park Budapest, Hungary
Jun 15
Rise Against
Rise Against at COS Torwar
COS Torwar Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hurricane Festival
Hurricane Festival at Scheeßel, Germany
Scheeßel, Germany Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Southside Festival
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Jera On Air 2022
Jera On Air 2022 at Jera On Air
Jera On Air Ysselsteyn, LI, Netherlands
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Hellfest Extended
Hellfest Extended at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 24
Rise Against
Rise Against at OLT Rivierenhof
OLT Rivierenhof Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 29
to
Jul 3
Resurrection Fest
Resurrection Fest at Viveiro, Spain
Viveiro, Spain Spain
Jun 29
Rise Against
Rise Against at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, CT, Spain

We recommend following Rise Against on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Rise Against Zumic artist page.

artists
Rise Against
genres
Hardcore Punk Punk Rock
image for artist Rise Against
Rise Against
