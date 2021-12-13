Rise Against Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rise Against have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent album, Nowhere Generation.

Ten newly announced North American concerts are set in April. The opening acts will be an exciting lineup featuring punk vets Pennywise and Rotting Out. In addition to these shows, Rise Against will be back on the road in early April opening for Billy Talent and have plans to tour Europe in June. The Chicago punk rock band will also appear at a number of American and European music festivals in 2022.

When do Rise Against 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is NOWHEREGENERATION. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your punk on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Rise Against All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Rise Against on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Rise Against Zumic artist page.