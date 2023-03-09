View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Rival Sons Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and touring with Greta Van Fleet
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 9, 2023

Rival Sons have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Darkfighter. The LP is scheduled for release on June 2.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America in May and June. The opening acts on select dates will be The Black Angels, The Record Company, and / or Starcrawler. Later this month, Rival Sons will join Greta Van Fleet for a handful of North American dates. The California rock band also have festival performances on their schedule.

When do Rival Sons 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist , Spotify, American Express / Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rival Sons Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 1
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater) New York, NY

Rival Sons All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 20
Greta Van Fleet and Rival Sons
Greta Van Fleet and Rival Sons at Tucson Convention Center/Tucson Arena
Rescheduled
Tucson Convention Center/Tucson Arena Tucson, AZ
Mar 21
Greta Van Fleet and Rival Sons
Greta Van Fleet and Rival Sons at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Mar 24
Greta Van Fleet and Rival Sons
Greta Van Fleet and Rival Sons at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Mar 26
Greta Van Fleet and Rival Sons
Greta Van Fleet and Rival Sons at Reno Events Center
Reno Events Center Reno, NV
Mar 28
Greta Van Fleet and Rival Sons
Greta Van Fleet and Rival Sons at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
May 11
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
May 12
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
May 13
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
May 16
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
May 17
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
May 18
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
May 18
to
May 21
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 21
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
May 23
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
May 24
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
May 25
to
May 28
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 26
Rival Sons and The Record Company
Rival Sons and The Record Company at Ruby Amphitheater At Hazel Ruby McQuain Park
Ruby Amphitheater At Hazel Ruby McQuain Park Morgantown, WV
May 28
Rival Sons and The Record Company
Rival Sons and The Record Company at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
May 30
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
May 31
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Jun 1
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater) New York, NY
Jun 3
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Jun 4
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Jun 6
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Jun 8
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jun 9
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Jun 10
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Jun 12
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Jun 13
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler at Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Alliant Energy PowerHouse Cedar Rapids, IA
Jun 14
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Jun 16
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Jun 17
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Jun 18
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

We recommend following Rival Sons on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Rival Sons Zumic artist page.

1
148
artists
Rival Sons
genres
Alt Rock Blues Rock Grunge Indie Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Rival Sons
Rival Sons
Jun
1
Rival Sons, The Record Company, and Starcrawler
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater) New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Rival Sons Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 10, 2019
Rival Sons Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Blues Rock Rock Rival Sons The Record Company
2
1205
image for article Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info
May 3, 2019
Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket O...
Tickets Alt Rock Blues Rock Grunge Rock Rival Sons Stone Temple Pilots
2
1198
image for article "Hollow Bones Pt. 1" - Rival Sons [YouTube Official Audio Stream]
March 11, 2016
"Hollow Bones Pt. 1" - Rival Sons [YouTube Official Audio Stream]
Music Rival Sons Los Angeles, CA Audio Single
1
920
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart