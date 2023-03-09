Rival Sons Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rival Sons have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Darkfighter. The LP is scheduled for release on June 2.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America in May and June. The opening acts on select dates will be The Black Angels, The Record Company, and / or Starcrawler. Later this month, Rival Sons will join Greta Van Fleet for a handful of North American dates. The California rock band also have festival performances on their schedule.

When do Rival Sons 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist , Spotify, American Express / Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Rival Sons on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

