Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shock rockers Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announced 2024 co-headlining tour dates. Joining the packed lineup will be industrial veterans Ministry and Filter.

Billed as Freaks on Parade, the new concerts are set at major venues across North America in August and September. Twenty-one new shows have been announced. These are the only shows Rob Zombie has on his concert calendar while Alice Cooper has festival performances in Europe.

When do Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales for Artist and Citi cardholders begin January 30. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Blabbermouth, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FREAKS24. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

