View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Freaks on Parade' tour with Ministry and Filter
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 29, 2024

Shock rockers Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announced 2024 co-headlining tour dates. Joining the packed lineup will be industrial veterans Ministry and Filter.

Billed as Freaks on Parade, the new concerts are set at major venues across North America in August and September. Twenty-one new shows have been announced. These are the only shows Rob Zombie has on his concert calendar while Alice Cooper has festival performances in Europe.

When do Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales for Artist and Citi cardholders begin January 30. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Blabbermouth, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FREAKS24. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rob Zombie Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 7
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Rob Zombie All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 5
to
Jun 8
Sweden Rock Festival 2024 at Sweden Rock Festival
Sweden Rock Festival Sölvesborg, Blekinge län, Sweden
Jun 6
Trondheim Rocks at Dahls Arena
Dahls Arena Trondheim, Sor-Trondelag, Norway
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Graspop Metal Meeting at Festivalpark Stenehei
Festivalpark Stenehei Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Heavy Weekend - Nancy Open Air at Zénith de Nancy - Amphitheatre Plein Air
Zénith de Nancy - Amphitheatre Plein Air Maxéville, Lorraine, France
Jun 26
to
Jun 29
Resurrection Fest at Viveiro, Spain
Viveiro, Spain Spain
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Bospop at Evenemententerrein Weert Noord
Evenemententerrein Weert Noord Weert, LI, Netherlands
Aug 20
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 22
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 24
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Aug 25
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 27
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 28
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 30
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Aug 31
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 1
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 3
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Sep 4
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Sep 6
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Sep 7
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Sep 8
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Sep 10
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 11
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 12
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 14
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 15
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 17
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Sep 18
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Zumic artist pages.

1
366
artists
Alice Cooper Rob Zombie
genres
Alt Rock Classic Rock Glam Metal Glam Rock Hard Rock Industrial Metal Industrial Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper
Sep
7
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
image for artist Rob Zombie
Rob Zombie
Sep
7
Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, and Filter
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Alice Cooper Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 19, 2023
Alice Cooper Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Classic Rock Glam Metal Glam Rock Hard Rock Metal Rock Alice Cooper
2
1848
image for article Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 30, 2023
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale ...
Tickets Alt Rock Classic Rock Glam Metal Glam Rock Hard Rock Industrial Metal Industrial Rock Alice Cooper Rob Zombie
2
1349
image for article Alice Cooper Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 12, 2022
Alice Cooper Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Classic Rock Glam Metal Glam Rock Hard Rock Metal Rock Alice Cooper
2
2857
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart