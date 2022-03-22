View all results for 'alt'
Rob Zombie Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Freaks on Parade' tour with Mudvayne, Static-X, Powerman 5000
Published March 22, 2022

Rob Zombie has shared his first run of 2022 tour dates, billed as Freaks on Parade.

The newly announced shows are planned in July and August at large-scale outdoor venues across America. Helping to round out the "freaks" lineup will be hard-rocking bands Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000. Rob's only other scheduled shows are for Arizona Bike Week next month and two festival slots at Louder Than Life and Aftershock later in the year.

When do Rob Zombie 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Rob Zombie & Mudvayne fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Blabbermouth, Knotfest, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Rob Zombie fan club presale password is FREAKS. The Mudvayne fan club presale password is Mudvayne2022. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before rocking out with these bands, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Rob Zombie Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 31
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Rob Zombie All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 8
Rob Zombie
Rob Zombie at Westworld of Scottsdale
Westworld of Scottsdale Scottsdale, AZ
Jul 20
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 21
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 23
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 24
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 26
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 27
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jul 29
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Jul 30
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 31
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 2
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Aug 3
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 5
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 6
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at Westfair Amphitheater
Westfair Amphitheater Council Bluffs, Iowa
Aug 10
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 12
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 13
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas, NV
Aug 14
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 16
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 18
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Aug 20
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Aug 21
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair Louisville, KY
Oct 6
to
Oct 9
Aftershock
Aftershock at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA

We recommend following Rob Zombie on his social media accounts and email newsletters, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Currently, Rob is working on a film based from the 1960s television series The Munsters. It will be released in theatres and on NBC's streaming service. For more, check out the Rob Zombie Zumic artist page.

1
1194
Rob Zombie
Rob Zombie
Jul
31
Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
