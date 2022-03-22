Rob Zombie Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rob Zombie has shared his first run of 2022 tour dates, billed as Freaks on Parade.

The newly announced shows are planned in July and August at large-scale outdoor venues across America. Helping to round out the "freaks" lineup will be hard-rocking bands Mudvayne, Static-X, and Powerman 5000. Rob's only other scheduled shows are for Arizona Bike Week next month and two festival slots at Louder Than Life and Aftershock later in the year.

When do Rob Zombie 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Rob Zombie & Mudvayne fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Blabbermouth, Knotfest, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Rob Zombie fan club presale password is FREAKS. The Mudvayne fan club presale password is Mudvayne2022. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before rocking out with these bands, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Rob Zombie All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Rob Zombie on his social media accounts and email newsletters, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Currently, Rob is working on a film based from the 1960s television series The Munsters. It will be released in theatres and on NBC's streaming service. For more, check out the Rob Zombie Zumic artist page.