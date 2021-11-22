Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Two legends are coming together again. Robert Plant, known for his wide-ranging work as the frontman of Led Zeppelin, and country-bluegrass artist Alison Krauss have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new joint album, Raise The Roof, which was released last week.

The newly announced shows will begin in North America next June, making stops at large-scale venues. The duo then head to Europe later that same month. Robert and Alison last toured together over 10 years ago after their massively successful collaborative album, Raising Sand, was released in 2007.

When do Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales for fan club members begin November 29. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Robert Plant All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following both artists on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Zumic artist pages.