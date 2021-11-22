View all results for 'alt'
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Summer shows for USA and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 22, 2021

Two legends are coming together again. Robert Plant, known for his wide-ranging work as the frontman of Led Zeppelin, and country-bluegrass artist Alison Krauss have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new joint album, Raise The Roof, which was released last week.

The newly announced shows will begin in North America next June, making stops at large-scale venues. The duo then head to Europe later that same month. Robert and Alison last toured together over 10 years ago after their massively successful collaborative album, Raising Sand, was released in 2007.

When do Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales for fan club members begin November 29. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Robert Plant Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 6
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 7
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Jay Pritzker Pavilion
Jay Pritzker Pavilion Chicago, IL
Jun 9
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at The Lawn At White River State Park
The Lawn At White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 11
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 12
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jun 14
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park Cary, NC
Jun 16
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Jun 26
The Eagles, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, and Little Big Town
The Eagles, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, and Little Big Town at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 1
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Tjuvholmen Arena
Tjuvholmen Arena Hamar, Hedmark, Norway
Jul 2
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Bergenhus Fortress
Bergenhus Fortress Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Jul 5
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Dalhalla
Dalhalla Rättvik, Dalarnas län, Sweden
Jul 14
Lucca Summer Festival - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Lucca Summer Festival - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Piazza Napoleone
Piazza Napoleone Lucca, Toscana, Italy
Jul 16
JazzOpen Stuttgart - Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, and Van Morrison
JazzOpen Stuttgart - Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, and Van Morrison at Schlossplatz Stuttgart
Schlossplatz Stuttgart Stuttgart, DE, Germany
Jul 18
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Opera Leśna
Opera Leśna Sopot, pomorskie, Poland
Jul 20
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Zitadelle Spandau
Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, Germany

We recommend following both artists on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Zumic artist pages.

artists
Robert Plant
genres
Bluegrass Country Country Rock Folk Folk Rock Rock
image for artist Robert Plant
Robert Plant
Jun
4
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
recommended music
