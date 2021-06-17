Rod Stewart Adds 2021 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After cancelling last year's shows due to COVID-19, Rod Stewart has announced 2021 Las Vegas dates for The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Billed as The Hits, nine new Vegas performances are scheduled in October. Fans can expect to hear many of Rod's most popular songs such as "Maggie May," "Da Ya Think I’m Sexy." The return to Sin City marks a yearly tradition for Stewart since his first residency there in 2011. In 2022, Rod heads out on a tour through Australia before returning to the states in July for a summer trek with Cheap Trick.
When do Rod Stewart 2021 Las Vegas tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins June 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardmembers. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Rod Stewart Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 16
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 23
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Rod Stewart All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 2
Nugget Event Center
Sparks, NV
Oct 6
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 8
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 9
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 13
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 15
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 16
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 20
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 22
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 12
Sandalford Estate Swan Valley
Caversham, WA, Australia
Mar 15
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 16
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 19
Mt Duneed Estate
Waurn Ponds, VIC, Australia
Mar 26
Roche Estate
Pokolbin, NSW, Australia
Mar 27
Centennial Vineyards
Bowral, NSW, Australia
Mar 30
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Apr 2
Sirromet Winery
Mount Cotton, QLD, Australia
Apr 3
Sirromet Winery
Mount Cotton, QLD, Australia
Apr 6
Forsyth Barr Stadium
Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand
Apr 9
Mission Estate Winery
Napier, New Zealand
Apr 10
Mission Estate Winery
Napier, New Zealand
Jul 1
Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, TX
Jul 2
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jul 5
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Jul 12
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 16
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jul 19
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 22
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 26
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 27
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Aug 12
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 13
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Aug 16
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 19
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 20
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Aug 23
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 27
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Aug 31
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Sep 2
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
