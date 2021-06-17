View all results for 'alt'
Rod Stewart Adds 2021 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Hits' residency continues at Caesars Palace
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 17, 2021

After cancelling last year's shows due to COVID-19, Rod Stewart has announced 2021 Las Vegas dates for The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Billed as The Hits, nine new Vegas performances are scheduled in October. Fans can expect to hear many of Rod's most popular songs such as "Maggie May," "Da Ya Think I’m Sexy." The return to Sin City marks a yearly tradition for Stewart since his first residency there in 2011. In 2022, Rod heads out on a tour through Australia before returning to the states in July for a summer trek with Cheap Trick.

When do Rod Stewart 2021 Las Vegas tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins June 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardmembers. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rod Stewart Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 16
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 23
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Rod Stewart All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 2
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Nugget Event Center
Nugget Event Center Sparks, NV
Oct 6
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 8
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 9
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 13
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 15
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 16
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 20
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 22
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Mar 12
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Sandalford Estate Swan Valley
Sandalford Estate Swan Valley Caversham, WA, Australia
Mar 15
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 16
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 19
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Mt Duneed Estate
Mt Duneed Estate Waurn Ponds, VIC, Australia
Mar 26
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Roche Estate
Roche Estate Pokolbin, NSW, Australia
Mar 27
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Centennial Vineyards
Centennial Vineyards Bowral, NSW, Australia
Mar 30
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Apr 2
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Sirromet Winery
Sirromet Winery Mount Cotton, QLD, Australia
Apr 3
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Sirromet Winery
Sirromet Winery Mount Cotton, QLD, Australia
Apr 6
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Forsyth Barr Stadium
Forsyth Barr Stadium Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand
Apr 9
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Mission Estate Winery
Mission Estate Winery Napier, New Zealand
Apr 10
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Mission Estate Winery
Mission Estate Winery Napier, New Zealand
Jul 1
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Jul 2
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 5
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jul 12
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 16
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 19
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 22
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 26
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 27
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 12
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 13
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 16
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 19
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 20
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 23
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 27
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 31
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 2
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Sep 3
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL

We recommend following Rod Stewart on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom right of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Rod Stewart's Zumic artist page.

artists
Rod Stewart
genres
Classic Rock Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart
Aug
16
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug
23
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
