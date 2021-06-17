Rod Stewart Adds 2021 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After cancelling last year's shows due to COVID-19, Rod Stewart has announced 2021 Las Vegas dates for The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Billed as The Hits, nine new Vegas performances are scheduled in October. Fans can expect to hear many of Rod's most popular songs such as "Maggie May," "Da Ya Think I’m Sexy." The return to Sin City marks a yearly tradition for Stewart since his first residency there in 2011. In 2022, Rod heads out on a tour through Australia before returning to the states in July for a summer trek with Cheap Trick.

When do Rod Stewart 2021 Las Vegas tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins June 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardmembers. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

