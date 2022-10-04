Rod Stewart Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Rod Stewart added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Hits, 13 newly planned shows are set at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in May and November. Rod recently wrapped up a Las Vegas residency and plans to return to touring in November with headlining shows in the UK and Ireland. In August, Rod will team up with Cheap Trick for a summer tour of the USA and Canada.

When do Rod Stewart 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rod Stewart All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Rod Stewart on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Rod Stewart's Zumic artist page.