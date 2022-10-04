Rod Stewart Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Rod Stewart added 2023 tour dates.
Billed as The Hits, 13 newly planned shows are set at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in May and November. Rod recently wrapped up a Las Vegas residency and plans to return to touring in November with headlining shows in the UK and Ireland. In August, Rod will team up with Cheap Trick for a summer tour of the USA and Canada.
When do Rod Stewart 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Rod Stewart All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 16
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 18
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 19
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 22
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 25
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 29
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 2
P&J Live, Aberdeen
Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 3
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 6
M&S Bank Arena
Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Dec 9
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 10
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 13
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Dec 14
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 17
Utilita Arena Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Dec 17
Utilita Arena
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Dec 20
The SSE Arena
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Feb 16
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Tampa, FL
May 3
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
May 5
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
May 6
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
May 10
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
May 12
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
May 13
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
May 15
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Aug 4
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 5
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Aug 8
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Aug 11
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Aug 12
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 15
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 17
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 19
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Aug 23
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Aug 24
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 26
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 10
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 11
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 15
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 17
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 18
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 22
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
We recommend following Rod Stewart on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
