View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Rod Stewart Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring the UK, Ireland, and North America; Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 4, 2022

This week, Rod Stewart added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Hits, 13 newly planned shows are set at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in May and November. Rod recently wrapped up a Las Vegas residency and plans to return to touring in November with headlining shows in the UK and Ireland. In August, Rod will team up with Cheap Trick for a summer tour of the USA and Canada.

When do Rod Stewart 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rod Stewart All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 16
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 18
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 19
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 22
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 25
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 29
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 2
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at P&J Live, Aberdeen
P&J Live, Aberdeen Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 3
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 6
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at M&S Bank Arena
M&S Bank Arena Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Dec 9
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 10
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 13
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Dec 14
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 17
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Utilita Arena Newcastle
Utilita Arena Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Dec 17
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Utilita Arena
Utilita Arena Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Dec 20
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at The SSE Arena
The SSE Arena Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Feb 16
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
May 3
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 5
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 6
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 10
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 12
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 13
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 15
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Aug 1
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 4
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Aug 5
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 8
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 11
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 12
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 15
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 17
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 19
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Aug 23
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Aug 24
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 26
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 10
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Nov 11
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Nov 15
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Nov 17
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Nov 18
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Nov 22
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Rod Stewart on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Rod Stewart's Zumic artist page.

1
90
artists
Rod Stewart
genres
Classic Rock Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Rod Stewart Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 18, 2022
Rod Stewart Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sal...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter Rod Stewart
2
1525
image for article Rod Stewart Adds 2021 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 17, 2021
Rod Stewart Adds 2021 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter Rod Stewart
2
958
image for article Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 7, 2020
Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Co...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Cheap Trick Rod Stewart
1
1715
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart