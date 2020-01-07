View all results for 'alt'
Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock legends touring together this summer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 7, 2020

Rod Stewart has shared 2020 tour dates for North America, with Cheap Trick on select dates.

The newly announced shows are planned for July through September. These new concerts are sandwiched between Rod's Las Vegas residency dates in March and September. Stewart will also tour Australia from October to November. Cheap Trick have their own headlining American concerts scheduled in February, before teaming up with ZZ Top for a run through Canada in May.

When do Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 10. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, VIP packages, and Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Cheap Trick fan club presale password is CTLIVE. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is MEMORIES, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rod Stewart Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 11
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 14
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Rod Stewart All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 23
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Mar 6
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Mar 7
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Mar 11
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Mar 13
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Mar 14
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Mar 18
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Mar 20
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Mar 21
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 21
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 24
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 25
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 29
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 31
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 1
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 5
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Darling's Waterfront Pavilion Bangor, ME
Aug 8
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Etess Arena
Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 9
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 11
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 14
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 15
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 19
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 21
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 22
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 26
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Aug 29
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Aug 30
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 2
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 4
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 5
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Sep 18
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 19
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 22
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 24
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 25
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 30
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 2
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 3
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 17
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Sandalford Estate Swan Valley
Sandalford Estate Swan Valley Caversham, WA, Australia
Oct 21
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Oct 24
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Roche Estate
Roche Estate Pokolbin, NSW, Australia
Oct 25
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Centennial Vineyards
Centennial Vineyards Bowral, NSW, Australia
Oct 28
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Oct 31
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Mt Duneed Estate
Mt Duneed Estate Waurn Ponds, VIC, Australia
Nov 4
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Federation Mall
Federation Mall Harman, ACT, Australia
Nov 7
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Sirromet Winery
Sirromet Winery Mount Cotton, QLD, Australia

We recommend following both artists on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, check out their Zumic artist pages.

image for artist Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick
Feb
11
Cheap Trick
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Feb
14
Cheap Trick and Jesse Malin
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Aug
11
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug
14
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
image for artist Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart
Aug
11
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug
14
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
seating chart