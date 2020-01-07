Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rod Stewart has shared 2020 tour dates for North America, with Cheap Trick on select dates.

The newly announced shows are planned for July through September. These new concerts are sandwiched between Rod's Las Vegas residency dates in March and September. Stewart will also tour Australia from October to November. Cheap Trick have their own headlining American concerts scheduled in February, before teaming up with ZZ Top for a run through Canada in May.

When do Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 10. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, VIP packages, and Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Cheap Trick fan club presale password is CTLIVE. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is MEMORIES, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rod Stewart All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following both artists on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, check out their Zumic artist pages.