Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rod Stewart has shared 2020 tour dates for North America, with Cheap Trick on select dates.
The newly announced shows are planned for July through September. These new concerts are sandwiched between Rod's Las Vegas residency dates in March and September. Stewart will also tour Australia from October to November. Cheap Trick have their own headlining American concerts scheduled in February, before teaming up with ZZ Top for a run through Canada in May.
When do Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 10. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, VIP packages, and Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.
The Cheap Trick fan club presale password is CTLIVE. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is MEMORIES, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Feb 23
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Mar 6
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 7
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 11
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 13
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 14
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 18
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 20
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 21
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Jul 21
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 24
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 25
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jul 29
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 31
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Aug 1
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Aug 5
Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Bangor, ME
Aug 8
Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 9
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 11
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 14
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 15
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Aug 19
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Aug 21
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Aug 22
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Aug 29
Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, TX
Aug 30
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Sep 2
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 4
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Sep 5
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Sep 18
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 19
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 22
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 24
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 25
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 30
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 2
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 3
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 17
Sandalford Estate Swan Valley
Caversham, WA, Australia
Oct 21
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Oct 24
Roche Estate
Pokolbin, NSW, Australia
Oct 25
Centennial Vineyards
Bowral, NSW, Australia
Oct 28
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Oct 31
Mt Duneed Estate
Waurn Ponds, VIC, Australia
Nov 4
Federation Mall
Harman, ACT, Australia
Nov 7
Sirromet Winery
Mount Cotton, QLD, Australia
We recommend following both artists on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
