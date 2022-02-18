Rod Stewart Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This summer, classic rock legends Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick will be touring North America together.
In March, Rod heads out on a tour through Australia and New Zealand before returning to the states in May for a Las Vegas residency. This summer, Rod will team up with Cheap Trick for a summer trek through the USA and Canada from June into September. After another brief run of headlining Las Vegas shows in September and October, Rod returns to the UK and Ireland in November.
When do Rod Stewart 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales for Rod Stewart VIP packages and fan club members begin February 21. Cheap Trick VIP packages / fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.
Rod Stewart Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 16
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 23
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Rod Stewart All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 12
Sandalford Estate Swan Valley
Caversham, WA, Australia
Mar 15
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 16
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 19
Mt Duneed Estate
Waurn Ponds, VIC, Australia
Mar 26
Roche Estate
Pokolbin, NSW, Australia
Mar 27
Centennial Vineyards
Bowral, NSW, Australia
Mar 30
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Apr 2
Sirromet Winery
Mount Cotton, QLD, Australia
Apr 3
Sirromet Winery
Mount Cotton, QLD, Australia
Apr 6
Forsyth Barr Stadium
Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand
Apr 9
Mission Estate Winery
Napier, New Zealand
Apr 10
Mission Estate Winery
Napier, New Zealand
May 13
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
May 14
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
May 18
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
May 20
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
May 21
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 10
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 11
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Jun 14
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 17
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Jun 18
Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara, CA
Jun 21
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jun 24
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Jul 1
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
Jul 2
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jul 5
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Jul 7
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 8
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Jul 12
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 15
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 16
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jul 19
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 22
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 23
Budweiser Gardens
London, Ontario, Canada
Jul 26
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 27
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Aug 12
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 13
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Aug 16
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 19
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 20
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Aug 23
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 26
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Aug 27
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Aug 31
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Sep 2
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Sep 7
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 9
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 10
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Sep 14
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Sep 16
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 17
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 23
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 24
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 28
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 30
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 1
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 16
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 18
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 19
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 22
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 29
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 6
M&S Bank Arena
Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Dec 9
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 13
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Dec 14
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 17
Utilita Arena Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Dec 20
The SSE Arena
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
We recommend following Rod Stewart on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom right of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Rod Stewart's Zumic artist page.