Rod Stewart Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking with Cheap Trick this summer in America, plus tours of Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Ireland
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 18, 2022

This summer, classic rock legends Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick will be touring North America together.

In March, Rod heads out on a tour through Australia and New Zealand before returning to the states in May for a Las Vegas residency. This summer, Rod will team up with Cheap Trick for a summer trek through the USA and Canada from June into September. After another brief run of headlining Las Vegas shows in September and October, Rod returns to the UK and Ireland in November.

When do Rod Stewart 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales for Rod Stewart VIP packages and fan club members begin February 21. Cheap Trick VIP packages / fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Rod Stewart All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 12
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Sandalford Estate Swan Valley
Sandalford Estate Swan Valley Caversham, WA, Australia
Mar 15
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 16
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 19
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Mt Duneed Estate
Mt Duneed Estate Waurn Ponds, VIC, Australia
Mar 26
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Roche Estate
Roche Estate Pokolbin, NSW, Australia
Mar 27
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Centennial Vineyards
Centennial Vineyards Bowral, NSW, Australia
Mar 30
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Apr 2
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Sirromet Winery
Sirromet Winery Mount Cotton, QLD, Australia
Apr 3
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Sirromet Winery
Sirromet Winery Mount Cotton, QLD, Australia
Apr 6
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Forsyth Barr Stadium
Forsyth Barr Stadium Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand
Apr 9
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Mission Estate Winery
Mission Estate Winery Napier, New Zealand
Apr 10
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Mission Estate Winery
Mission Estate Winery Napier, New Zealand
May 13
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 14
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 18
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 20
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 21
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 10
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 11
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jun 14
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jun 17
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 18
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Jun 21
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 24
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Jun 26
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 1
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Jul 2
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 5
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jul 7
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 8
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jul 12
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 15
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 16
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 19
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 22
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 23
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Jul 26
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 27
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 12
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 13
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 16
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 19
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 20
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 23
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 26
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 27
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 31
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 2
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Sep 3
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Sep 7
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 9
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 10
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Sep 14
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Sep 16
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 17
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 23
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 24
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 28
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Sep 30
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Oct 1
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Nov 16
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 18
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 19
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 22
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 29
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 6
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at M&S Bank Arena
M&S Bank Arena Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Dec 9
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 13
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Dec 14
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 17
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at Utilita Arena Newcastle
Utilita Arena Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Dec 20
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart at The SSE Arena
The SSE Arena Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

We recommend following Rod Stewart on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom right of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Rod Stewart's Zumic artist page.

Rod Stewart
Classic Rock Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter
Rod Stewart
