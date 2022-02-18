Rod Stewart Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This summer, classic rock legends Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick will be touring North America together.

In March, Rod heads out on a tour through Australia and New Zealand before returning to the states in May for a Las Vegas residency. This summer, Rod will team up with Cheap Trick for a summer trek through the USA and Canada from June into September. After another brief run of headlining Las Vegas shows in September and October, Rod returns to the UK and Ireland in November.

When do Rod Stewart 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales for Rod Stewart VIP packages and fan club members begin February 21. Cheap Trick VIP packages / fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rod Stewart All Tour Dates and Tickets

