Rod Wave Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming Rod Wave has announced tour dates in conjunction with his 2022 album, Beautiful Mind.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America in November and December. Joining the bill will be Toosii and Mariah the Scientist. At this time, 24 shows are planned.

When do Rod Wave 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Rodwave. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Rod Wave on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

