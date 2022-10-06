View all results for 'alt'
Rod Wave Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Beautiful Mind' tour with Toosii and Mariah the Scientist
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 6, 2022

Up-and-coming Rod Wave has announced tour dates in conjunction with his 2022 album, Beautiful Mind.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America in November and December. Joining the bill will be Toosii and Mariah the Scientist. At this time, 24 shows are planned.

When do Rod Wave 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Rodwave. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rod Wave Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Rod Wave All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 11
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Nov 12
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Nov 13
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Nov 16
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Nov 17
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Nov 18
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Nov 19
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Nov 21
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Wolstein Center - Csu Convocation Center
Wolstein Center - Csu Convocation Center Cleveland, OH
Nov 22
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Nov 23
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Nov 25
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Liacouras Center
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Nov 26
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at FirstOntario Centre
FirstOntario Centre Ontario, Canada
Nov 27
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 29
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Nov 30
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Bojangles Coliseum
Bojangles Coliseum Charlotte, NC
Dec 1
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Dec 3
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at FLA Live Arena
FLA Live Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dec 5
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Dec 6
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Dec 8
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Dec 9
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Dec 13
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Gila River Arena
Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ
Dec 16
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Dec 17
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Dec 21
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist
Rod Wave, Toosii, and Mariah the Scientist at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

We recommend following Rod Wave on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Rod Wave's Zumic artist page.

Rod Wave
Hip Hop R&B Soul Trap
image for artist Rod Wave
Rod Wave
