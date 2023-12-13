View all results for 'alt'
Rodrigo y Gabriela Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 13, 2023

Guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela announced 2024 tour dates. 23 new shows are planned at mid-sized theatres and concert halls across North America from April into May.

2023 has been a big year for the duo. Last month, they wrapped up a tour of Europe. In April, they released their first full-length album in four years: In Between Thoughts…A New World. Also of note, the duo has been experimenting with their sound as Rodrigo has been rocking out on electric guitar in contrast to the dual-acoustic attack that made them worldwide stars.

When do Rodrigo y Gabriela 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is RYG2024. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rodrigo y Gabriela All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 17
Rodrigo y Gabriela at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Apr 18
Rodrigo y Gabriela at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Apr 19
Rodrigo y Gabriela at Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 21
Rodrigo y Gabriela at Knight Theatre at Levine Center for the Arts
Knight Theatre at Levine Center for the Arts Charlotte, NC
Apr 23
Rodrigo y Gabriela at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Apr 25
Rodrigo y Gabriela at Capital One Hall
Capital One Hall Tysons, VA
Apr 26
Rodrigo y Gabriela at Paramount Theater
Paramount Theater Charlottesville, VA
Apr 27
Rodrigo y Gabriela at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Apr 28
Rodrigo y Gabriela at McCarter Theatre Center
McCarter Theatre Center Princeton, NJ
Apr 30
Rodrigo y Gabriela at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
May 1
Rodrigo y Gabriela at The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center
The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center Kingston, NY
May 2
Rodrigo y Gabriela at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts Burlington, VT
May 4
Rodrigo y Gabriela at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
May 5
Rodrigo y Gabriela at Nashua Center for the Arts
Nashua Center for the Arts Nashua, NH
May 7
Rodrigo y Gabriela at The Cabot
The Cabot Beverly, MA
May 8
Rodrigo y Gabriela at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
May 9
Rodrigo y Gabriela at Tarrytown Music Hall
Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY
May 11
Rodrigo y Gabriela at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
May 12
Rodrigo y Gabriela at Asbury Hall at Babeville
Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo, NY
May 14
Rodrigo y Gabriela at TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic Cleveland, OH
May 15
Rodrigo y Gabriela at The Columbus Athenaeum
The Columbus Athenaeum Columbus, OH
May 16
Rodrigo y Gabriela at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
May 18
Rodrigo y Gabriela at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rodrigo y Gabriela on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Rodrigo y Gabriela's Zumic artist page.

