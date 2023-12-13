Rodrigo y Gabriela Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela announced 2024 tour dates. 23 new shows are planned at mid-sized theatres and concert halls across North America from April into May.

2023 has been a big year for the duo. Last month, they wrapped up a tour of Europe. In April, they released their first full-length album in four years: In Between Thoughts…A New World. Also of note, the duo has been experimenting with their sound as Rodrigo has been rocking out on electric guitar in contrast to the dual-acoustic attack that made them worldwide stars.

When do Rodrigo y Gabriela 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is RYG2024. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rodrigo y Gabriela All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rodrigo y Gabriela on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Rodrigo y Gabriela's Zumic artist page.