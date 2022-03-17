View all results for 'alt'
Roger Waters Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

40+ concerts, not a drill
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 17, 2022

Roger Waters has added 2022 North American tour dates, billed as This Is Not A Drill. This week, three dates have been added in August and October in Ohio, Arizona, and Texas.

Details regarding the show's production are minimal, but we do know these performances will be "live in the round." The shows are scheduled to begin in July and extend into October at large-scale arenas in North America and Mexico.

When do Roger Waters 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin March 23. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Roger Waters Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Roger Waters All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 6
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 8
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jul 9
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jul 12
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jul 15
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 17
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Centre Vidéotron
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
Jul 20
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Times Union Center
Times Union Center Albany, NY
Jul 23
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Jul 26
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jul 28
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Jul 30
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Aug 2
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 5
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Aug 6
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Aug 10
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Aug 13
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Aug 16
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Aug 18
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Aug 20
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Aug 23
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at American Airlines Arena
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Aug 25
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Aug 27
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 30
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 31
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 3
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Sep 6
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 8
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 10
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Sep 13
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 15
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 17
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Sep 20
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Sep 23
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 24
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 27
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Staples Center
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Sep 28
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Staples Center
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Oct 1
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Oct 3
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Gila River Arena
Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ
Oct 6
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 8
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 14
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Palacio De Los Deportes
Palacio De Los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Oct 15
Roger Waters
Roger Waters at Palacio De Los Deportes
Palacio De Los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

We recommend following Roger Waters on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Roger Waters Zumic artist page.

