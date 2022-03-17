Roger Waters Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Roger Waters has added 2022 North American tour dates, billed as This Is Not A Drill. This week, three dates have been added in August and October in Ohio, Arizona, and Texas.

Details regarding the show's production are minimal, but we do know these performances will be "live in the round." The shows are scheduled to begin in July and extend into October at large-scale arenas in North America and Mexico.

When do Roger Waters 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin March 23. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Roger Waters All Tour Dates and Tickets

