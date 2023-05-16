View all results for 'alt'
Romeo Santos Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50+ concerts around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 16, 2023

Latin star Romeo Santos has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Formula Vol 3.

The newly planned North American headlining concerts are set in October and November at large-scale venues like stadiums and arenas. Romeo will be playing in 10 countries, returning to the stage later this month in Puerto Rico and Panama before dates in the 'States and Europe.

When do Romeo Santos 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FORMULA3. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Romeo Santos All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 20
Romeo Santos at Hiram Bithorn Stadium
Hiram Bithorn Stadium San Juan, Puerto Rico
May 21
Romeo Santos at Hiram Bithorn Stadium
Hiram Bithorn Stadium San Juan, Puerto Rico
May 23
Romeo Santos at Rod Carew National Stadium
Rod Carew National Stadium Panamá, Provincia de Panamá, Panama
May 27
Romeo Santos at Coliseo De Puerto Rico
Coliseo De Puerto Rico San Juan, Puerto Rico
Jun 3
Romeo Santos at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Jun 9
Romeo Santos at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Jun 16
Romeo Santos at LoanDepot Park
LoanDepot Park Miami, FL
Jun 24
Romeo Santos at Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Houston, TX
Jun 29
Romeo Santos at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Jun 30
ROMEO SANTOS - MILANO LATIN FESTIVAL at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 2
Romeo Santos at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 6
Romeo Santos at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Jul 7
Romeo Santos at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Jul 8
Romeo Santos at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Jul 9
Romeo Santos at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Jul 14
The Reggaeton & Latin Festival at Ahoy Rotterdam
Ahoy Rotterdam Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Jul 15
Romeo Santos at Finca La Caridad
Finca La Caridad Marbella, AN, Spain
Jul 21
Romeo Santos at FICA Murcia
FICA Murcia Murcia, MC, Spain
Jul 22
Romeo Santos at Auditorio Marina Sur
Auditorio Marina Sur Valencia, Spain
Jul 28
Romeo Santos at Feria de Zaragoza
Feria de Zaragoza Zaragoza, AR, Spain
Jul 29
Romeo Santos at Estadio de Gran Canaria
Estadio de Gran Canaria Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, CN, Spain
Aug 4
Romeo Santos at Estadio Caliente
Estadio Caliente Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
Aug 6
Romeo Santos at Monterrey Baseball Stadium (Estadio Mobil Super)
Monterrey Baseball Stadium (Estadio Mobil Super) Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Aug 11
Romeo Santos at Jalisco Stadium
Jalisco Stadium Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
Aug 13
Romeo Santos at Estadio Corregidora
Estadio Corregidora Santiago de Querétaro, Qro., Mexico
Aug 15
Romeo Santos at Arena Campo Marte
Arena Campo Marte Brescia, Lombardia, Italy
Aug 16
Romeo Santos at Arena Campo Marte
Arena Campo Marte Brescia, Lombardia, Italy
Aug 18
Romeo Santos at Estadio Universitario Beto Avila
Estadio Universitario Beto Avila Boca del Río, Ver., Mexico
Aug 20
Romeo Santos at Estadio Carlos Iturralde
Estadio Carlos Iturralde Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
Aug 25
Romeo Santos at Jockey Club del Paraguay
Jockey Club del Paraguay Asunción, Paraguay
Oct 4
Romeo Santos at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Oct 6
Romeo Santos at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 7
Romeo Santos at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Oct 11
Romeo Santos at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
Oct 13
Romeo Santos at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Oct 14
Romeo Santos at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Oct 15
Romeo Santos at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Oct 17
Romeo Santos at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Oct 20
Romeo Santos at Bert Ogden Arena
Bert Ogden Arena Edinburg, TX
Oct 21
Romeo Santos at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Oct 22
Romeo Santos at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 24
Romeo Santos at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Oct 27
Romeo Santos at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 28
Romeo Santos at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Nov 3
Romeo Santos at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Nov 5
Romeo Santos at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Nov 7
Romeo Santos at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Nov 8
Romeo Santos at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Nov 12
Romeo Santos at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Nov 14
Romeo Santos at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Nov 22
Romeo Santos at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 25
Romeo Santos at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Romeo Santos on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Romeo Santos Zumic artist page.

Jun
9
Romeo Santos
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Nov
8
Romeo Santos
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
