Romeo Santos Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Latin star Romeo Santos has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Formula Vol 3.

The newly planned North American headlining concerts are set in October and November at large-scale venues like stadiums and arenas. Romeo will be playing in 10 countries, returning to the stage later this month in Puerto Rico and Panama before dates in the 'States and Europe.

When do Romeo Santos 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FORMULA3. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

