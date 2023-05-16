Romeo Santos Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Latin star Romeo Santos has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Formula Vol 3.
The newly planned North American headlining concerts are set in October and November at large-scale venues like stadiums and arenas. Romeo will be playing in 10 countries, returning to the stage later this month in Puerto Rico and Panama before dates in the 'States and Europe.
When do Romeo Santos 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is FORMULA3. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Nov 8
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
May 20
Hiram Bithorn Stadium
San Juan, Puerto Rico
May 21
Hiram Bithorn Stadium
San Juan, Puerto Rico
May 23
Rod Carew National Stadium
Panamá, Provincia de Panamá, Panama
May 27
Coliseo De Puerto Rico
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Jun 3
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA
Jun 24
Minute Maid Park
Houston, TX
Jun 29
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
Jun 30
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 2
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 6
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Jul 7
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Jul 8
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Jul 9
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Jul 14
Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Jul 15
Finca La Caridad
Marbella, AN, Spain
Jul 21
FICA Murcia
Murcia, MC, Spain
Jul 22
Auditorio Marina Sur
Valencia, Spain
Jul 28
Feria de Zaragoza
Zaragoza, AR, Spain
Jul 29
Estadio de Gran Canaria
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, CN, Spain
Aug 4
Estadio Caliente
Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
Aug 6
Monterrey Baseball Stadium (Estadio Mobil Super)
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Aug 11
Jalisco Stadium
Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
Aug 13
Estadio Corregidora
Santiago de Querétaro, Qro., Mexico
Aug 15
Arena Campo Marte
Brescia, Lombardia, Italy
Aug 16
Arena Campo Marte
Brescia, Lombardia, Italy
Aug 18
Estadio Universitario Beto Avila
Boca del Río, Ver., Mexico
Aug 20
Estadio Carlos Iturralde
Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
Aug 25
Jockey Club del Paraguay
Asunción, Paraguay
Oct 4
Save Mart Center
Fresno, CA
Oct 6
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Oct 7
Oakland Arena
Oakland, CA
Oct 11
Toyota Arena - Ontario
Ontario, CA
Oct 13
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 14
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 15
Pechanga Arena - San Diego
San Diego, CA
Oct 17
Don Haskins Center
El Paso, TX
Oct 20
Bert Ogden Arena
Edinburg, TX
Oct 21
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Oct 22
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Oct 24
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Oct 27
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Oct 28
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Nov 3
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Reading, PA
Nov 5
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Nov 8
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Nov 12
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Nov 22
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 25
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
For the most up-to-date information, follow Romeo Santos on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
