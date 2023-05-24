Roosevelt Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, German artist Roosevelt announced 2023 tour dates.
The new concerts are scheduled at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast from September into November. The only other dates Roosevelt has on his calendar is a headlining June show in Germany and a September date in California.
Earlier this week, Roosevelt shared a rockin' and synthy new song titled "Ordinary Love."
When do Roosevelt 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 25. Presales are now happening for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Nov 9
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Jun 16
Festsaal Kreuzberg
Berlin, Germany
Sep 21
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Cancelled
Downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 23
Soho Restaurant And Music Club
Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 25
The Independent
San Francisco, CA
Sep 26
The Independent
San Francisco, CA
Sep 28
The Novo By Microsoft
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 29
The Catalyst
Santa Cruz, CA
Sep 30
Fremont Theater
San Luis Obispo, CA
Oct 3
Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown
Sacramento, CA
Oct 5
Wonder Ballroom
Portland, OR
Oct 7
Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 9
Treefort Music Hall
Boise, ID
Oct 10
Urban Lounge
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 12
Gothic Theatre
Englewood, CO
Oct 13
Boulder Theater
Boulder, CO
Oct 14
Aggie Theatre
Fort Collins, CO
Oct 16
The Lowbrow Palace
El Paso, TX
Oct 19
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Oct 21
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Oct 23
Beer City Music Hall
Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 26
Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Saint Paul, MN
Oct 27
The Vic Theatre
Chicago, IL
Oct 28
The Hi-Fi
Indianapolis, IN
Oct 31
Newport Music Hall
Columbus, OH
Nov 2
The Majestic Theatre
Houston, TX
Nov 3
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 4
Town Ballroom
Buffalo, NY
Nov 6
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 7
Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 9
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Nov 10
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Nov 11
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
Nov 13
The Broadberry
Richmond, VA
Nov 14
Music Farm - Charleston
Charleston, SC
Nov 15
Variety Playhouse
Atlanta, GA
