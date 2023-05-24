View all results for 'alt'
Roosevelt Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ shows this fall, new song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 24, 2023

This week, German artist Roosevelt announced 2023 tour dates.

The new concerts are scheduled at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast from September into November. The only other dates Roosevelt has on his calendar is a headlining June show in Germany and a September date in California.

Earlier this week, Roosevelt shared a rockin' and synthy new song titled "Ordinary Love."

When do Roosevelt 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 25. Presales are now happening for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Roosevelt All Tour Dates and Tickets

Roosevelt All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 16
Roosevelt, Gold Panda, Mckinley Dixon, and Noga Erez at Festsaal Kreuzberg
Festsaal Kreuzberg Berlin, Germany
Sep 21
Roosevelt at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Life is Beautiful at Downtown Las Vegas
Cancelled
Downtown Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 23
Roosevelt at Soho Restaurant And Music Club
Soho Restaurant And Music Club Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 25
Roosevelt at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Sep 26
Roosevelt at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Sep 28
Roosevelt at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Sep 29
Roosevelt at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Sep 30
Roosevelt at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
Oct 3
Roosevelt at Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown
Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown Sacramento, CA
Oct 5
Roosevelt at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 6
Roosevelt at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 7
Roosevelt at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 9
Roosevelt at Treefort Music Hall
Treefort Music Hall Boise, ID
Oct 10
Roosevelt at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 12
Roosevelt at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Oct 13
Roosevelt at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Oct 14
Roosevelt at Aggie Theatre
Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, CO
Oct 16
Roosevelt at The Lowbrow Palace
The Lowbrow Palace El Paso, TX
Oct 17
Roosevelt at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Oct 19
Roosevelt at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 20
Roosevelt at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Oct 21
Roosevelt at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Oct 23
Roosevelt at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 24
Roosevelt at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Oct 26
Roosevelt at Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Amsterdam Bar and Hall Saint Paul, MN
Oct 27
Roosevelt at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 28
Roosevelt at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Oct 30
Roosevelt at Exit/In
Exit/In Nashville, TN
Oct 31
Roosevelt at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Nov 2
Roosevelt at The Majestic Theatre
The Majestic Theatre Houston, TX
Nov 3
Roosevelt at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 4
Roosevelt at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Nov 6
Roosevelt at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 7
Roosevelt at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Nov 9
Roosevelt at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 10
Roosevelt at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Nov 11
Roosevelt at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Nov 13
Roosevelt at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Nov 14
Roosevelt at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Nov 15
Roosevelt at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Roosevelt on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Roosevelt's Zumic artist page.

