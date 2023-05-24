Roosevelt Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, German artist Roosevelt announced 2023 tour dates.

The new concerts are scheduled at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast from September into November. The only other dates Roosevelt has on his calendar is a headlining June show in Germany and a September date in California.

Earlier this week, Roosevelt shared a rockin' and synthy new song titled "Ordinary Love."

When do Roosevelt 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 25. Presales are now happening for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Roosevelt on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

