Rosalía Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spanish artist Rosalía has announced 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with her new album, MOTOMAMI.

The newly planned shows are set to begin this July at various venues in Spain. In mid-August, the tour will continue to parts of Central and South America. The North American leg is scheduled for September and October at large-scale venues before the European leg beginning in November. This will be Rosalía's first global tour and biggest tour since 2019.

When do Rosalía 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for VIP packages and American Express cardholders are currently underway. Verizon, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rosalía All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Rosalía on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Rosalía's Zumic artist page.