Rosalía Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spanish artist Rosalía has announced 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with her new album, MOTOMAMI.
The newly planned shows are set to begin this July at various venues in Spain. In mid-August, the tour will continue to parts of Central and South America. The North American leg is scheduled for September and October at large-scale venues before the European leg beginning in November. This will be Rosalía's first global tour and biggest tour since 2019.
When do Rosalía 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for VIP packages and American Express cardholders are currently underway. Verizon, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Rosalía Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 18
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Sep 19
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Rosalía All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 6
Recinto Ferial de Almeria
Almería, Spain
Jul 9
Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla
Sevilla, Spain
Jul 12
Plaza de Toros de Granada
Granada, AL, Spain
Jul 14
Marenostrum Fuengirola
Fuengirola, AL, Spain
Jul 16
Auditorio Marina Sur
Valencia, Spain
Jul 19
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Jul 20
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Jul 23
Saint Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 24
Saint Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 27
Bilbao Exhibition Centre
Barakaldo, PV, Spain
Jul 29
Coliseum a Coruña
A Coruña, GA, Spain
Aug 1
Son Fusteret
Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Aug 14
Auditorio Nacional
Ciudad de México, Mexico
Aug 17
Auditorio Telmex
Zapopan, Mexico
Aug 19
Auditorio Citibanamex
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Aug 22
Tokio Marine Hall
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Aug 25
Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Aug 28
Movistar Arena
Santiago, Región, Chile
Aug 31
Movistar Arena (Bogota)
Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Sep 3
Altos de Chavón
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Sep 9
Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot De Puerto Rico
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Sep 15
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Sep 18
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Sep 19
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Sep 23
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 28
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Oct 2
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
Oct 4
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
San Francisco, CA
Oct 7
YouTube Theater
Inglewood, CA
Oct 8
YouTube Theater
Inglewood, CA
Oct 12
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Oct 14
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Oct 17
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Nov 25
Altice Forum Braga
Braga, Portugal
Nov 27
Altice Arena
Lisboa, Portugal
Dec 1
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Dec 7
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, Germany
Dec 10
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Dec 12
Forest National
Bruxelles, Belgium
Dec 15
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 18
AccorHotels Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
We recommend following Rosalía on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Rosalía's Zumic artist page.