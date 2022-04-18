View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Rosalía Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45+ shows for 'MOTOMAMI' world tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 18, 2022

Spanish artist Rosalía has announced 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with her new album, MOTOMAMI.

The newly planned shows are set to begin this July at various venues in Spain. In mid-August, the tour will continue to parts of Central and South America. The North American leg is scheduled for September and October at large-scale venues before the European leg beginning in November. This will be Rosalía's first global tour and biggest tour since 2019.

When do Rosalía 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for VIP packages and American Express cardholders are currently underway. Verizon, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rosalía Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 18
Rosalía
Rosalía at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 19
Rosalía
Rosalía at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Rosalía All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 6
Rosalía
Rosalía at Recinto Ferial de Almeria
Recinto Ferial de Almeria Almería, Spain
Jul 9
Rosalía
Rosalía at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla
Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla Sevilla, Spain
Jul 12
Rosalía
Rosalía at Plaza de Toros de Granada
Plaza de Toros de Granada Granada, AL, Spain
Jul 14
Rosalía
Rosalía at Marenostrum Fuengirola
Marenostrum Fuengirola Fuengirola, AL, Spain
Jul 16
Rosalía
Rosalía at Auditorio Marina Sur
Auditorio Marina Sur Valencia, Spain
Jul 19
Rosalía
Rosalía at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Jul 20
Rosalía
Rosalía at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Jul 23
Rosalía
Rosalía at Saint Jordi Club
Saint Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 24
Rosalía
Rosalía at Saint Jordi Club
Saint Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 27
Rosalía
Rosalía at Bilbao Exhibition Centre
Bilbao Exhibition Centre Barakaldo, PV, Spain
Jul 29
Rosalía
Rosalía at Coliseum a Coruña
Coliseum a Coruña A Coruña, GA, Spain
Aug 1
Rosalía
Rosalía at Son Fusteret
Son Fusteret Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Aug 14
Rosalía
Rosalía at Auditorio Nacional
Auditorio Nacional Ciudad de México, Mexico
Aug 17
Rosalía
Rosalía at Auditorio Telmex
Auditorio Telmex Zapopan, Mexico
Aug 19
Rosalía
Rosalía at Auditorio Citibanamex
Auditorio Citibanamex Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Aug 22
Rosalía
Rosalía at Tokio Marine Hall
Tokio Marine Hall Sao Paulo, Brazil
Aug 25
Rosalía
Rosalía at Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Aug 28
Rosalía
Rosalía at Movistar Arena
Movistar Arena Santiago, Región, Chile
Aug 31
Rosalía
Rosalía at Movistar Arena (Bogota)
Movistar Arena (Bogota) Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Sep 3
Rosalía
Rosalía at Altos de Chavón
Altos de Chavón La Romana, Dominican Republic
Sep 9
Rosalía
Rosalía at Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot De Puerto Rico
Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot De Puerto Rico San Juan, Puerto Rico
Sep 15
Rosalía
Rosalía at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 18
Rosalía
Rosalía at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 19
Rosalía
Rosalía at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 23
Rosalía
Rosalía at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 26
Rosalía
Rosalía at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Sep 28
Rosalía
Rosalía at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 2
Rosalía
Rosalía at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Oct 4
Rosalía
Rosalía at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Oct 7
Rosalía
Rosalía at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Oct 8
Rosalía
Rosalía at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Oct 12
Rosalía
Rosalía at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 14
Rosalía
Rosalía at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Oct 17
Rosalía
Rosalía at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Nov 25
Rosalía
Rosalía at Altice Forum Braga
Altice Forum Braga Braga, Portugal
Nov 27
Rosalía
Rosalía at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Dec 1
Rosalía
Rosalía at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Dec 4
Rosalía
Rosalía at Velodrom
Velodrom Berlin, Germany
Dec 7
Rosalía
Rosalía at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Dec 10
Rosalía
Rosalía at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Dec 12
Rosalía
Rosalía at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Dec 15
Rosalía
Rosalía at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 18
Rosalía
Rosalía at AccorHotels Arena
AccorHotels Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France

We recommend following Rosalía on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Rosalía's Zumic artist page.

1
2270
artists
Rosalía
genres
Latin Latin Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Rosalía
Rosalía
Sep
18
Rosalía
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep
19
Rosalía
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
seating chart