Roy Woods Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rapper Roy Woods shared 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Me & U, the newly planned shows are set in from October into December at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. Earlier this summer, Roy released a new album titled Mixed Emotions.

When do Roy Woods 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begin as early as August 25. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin August 23. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MEANDU. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Roy Woods at Webster Hall Webster Hall New York, NY

