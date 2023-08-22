View all results for 'alt'
Roy Woods Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Me & U' tour across USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 22, 2023

Rapper Roy Woods shared 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Me & U, the newly planned shows are set in from October into December at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. Earlier this summer, Roy released a new album titled Mixed Emotions.

When do Roy Woods 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begin as early as August 25. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin August 23. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MEANDU. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Roy Woods Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Roy Woods All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 29
Roy Woods at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Oct 30
Roy Woods at Club Soda
Club Soda Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 1
Roy Woods at Exchange Event Centre
Exchange Event Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Nov 3
Roy Woods at Union Hall - Edmonton
Union Hall - Edmonton Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 4
Roy Woods at The Back Alley
The Back Alley Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 6
Roy Woods at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 7
Roy Woods at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Nov 8
Roy Woods at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 12
Roy Woods at Social Hall SF
Social Hall SF San Francisco, CA
Nov 13
Roy Woods at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Nov 14
Roy Woods at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Nov 17
Roy Woods at The Glass House
The Glass House Pomona, CA
Nov 19
Roy Woods at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Nov 21
Roy Woods at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Nov 24
Roy Woods at Empire Garage LLC
Empire Garage LLC Austin, TX
Nov 25
Roy Woods at The Studio at the Factory
The Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Nov 26
Roy Woods at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Nov 28
Roy Woods at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Nov 29
Roy Woods at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Dec 1
Roy Woods at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Dec 2
Roy Woods at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Dec 3
Roy Woods at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Dec 4
Roy Woods at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Dec 7
Roy Woods at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Dec 8
Roy Woods at Agora Theater & Ballroom
Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH
Dec 10
Roy Woods at The Majestic Theatre
The Majestic Theatre Houston, TX
Dec 11
Roy Woods at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Dec 13
Roy Woods at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Roy Woods on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Roy Woods' Zumic artist page.

