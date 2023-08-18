View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Royal & the Serpent Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall headline tour across USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 18, 2023

Up-and-coming electronic pop artist Royal & the Serpent announced 2023 tour dates.

The concerts are scheduled at mid-sized American venues in October and November. This will be the first major headlining tour for Royal & the Serpent, with 23 concerts in 35 days from coast to coast and from southern border states into Canada.

When do Royal & the Serpent 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin August 22. American Express cardmember and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Royal & the Serpent Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 30
Royal & the Serpent at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Royal & the Serpent All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 14
Royal & the Serpent at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Oct 16
Royal & the Serpent at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 17
Royal & the Serpent at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Oct 18
Royal & the Serpent at Empire Garage
Empire Garage Austin, TX
Oct 20
Royal & the Serpent at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Oct 21
Royal & the Serpent at Exit/In
Exit/In Nashville, TN
Oct 23
Royal & the Serpent at Velvet Underground
Velvet Underground Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 25
Royal & the Serpent at Somerville Theatre
Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA
Oct 26
Royal & the Serpent at First Unitarian Sanctuary
First Unitarian Sanctuary Philadelphia, PA
Oct 29
Royal & the Serpent at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Oct 30
Royal & the Serpent at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Nov 2
Royal & the Serpent at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Nov 3
Royal & the Serpent at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Nov 4
Royal & the Serpent at Subterranean
Subterranean Chicago, IL
Nov 6
Royal & the Serpent at Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Amsterdam Bar and Hall Saint Paul, MN
Nov 7
Royal & the Serpent at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Nov 8
Royal & the Serpent at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Nov 10
Royal & the Serpent at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Nov 11
Royal & the Serpent at Soundwell
Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 13
Royal & the Serpent at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Nov 14
Royal & the Serpent at Star Theater
Star Theater Portland, OR
Nov 17
Royal & the Serpent at Bimbo's 365 Club
Bimbo's 365 Club San Francisco, CA
Nov 18
Royal & the Serpent at The Roxy Theatre
The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Royal & the Serpent on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Royal & the Serpent's Zumic artist page.

1
160
artists
Royal & the Serpent
genres
Electropop Indie Pop Pop Punk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Royal & the Serpent
Royal & the Serpent
Oct
30
Royal & the Serpent
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart