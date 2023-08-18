Royal & the Serpent Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming electronic pop artist Royal & the Serpent announced 2023 tour dates.

The concerts are scheduled at mid-sized American venues in October and November. This will be the first major headlining tour for Royal & the Serpent, with 23 concerts in 35 days from coast to coast and from southern border states into Canada.

When do Royal & the Serpent 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin August 22. American Express cardmember and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Royal & the Serpent All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Royal & the Serpent on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

